Fred Bartholomew

Maezell Johnson
Maezell Holder Johnson, 94, was born at home in Middlesex, NC on November 17, 1927, to the late Mrs. Louzannie Holder and the late Mr. Minger Holder. She peacefully transitioned to paradise on July 29, 2022, at 10:29 AM in the caring hands of UNC Health Johnston Memorial Hospital in Smithfield, NC.
Allen Ray Hall
Dunn, NC: Mr. Allen Ray Hall, age 28, of Ashley Dawn Lane passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. Memorial Services will be 6:00 PM- Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Aubrey Williamson and Tim Bass.
Peggy Nichols Byrd
Peggy Nichols Byrd, age 86, of Clayton passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, Chalmers Byrd; parents, John W. and Ruby Bryant Nichols and brother, Durward Nichols. Peggy retired on April 29, 1994 after serving as the Assistant Clerk of the Supreme Court of North Carolina for many years.
Kenneth Moore
Benson, NC: Mr. Kenneth Moore, age 76, Chicopee Road passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM Friday, August 5, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Glenn McCullen. Private Entombment will follow after the service in Roselawn Cemetery.
Nancy Lucas Snipes
Lillington, NC: Mrs. Nancy Lucas Snipes, age 78, of 97 Rocky Run Lane died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Universal Skilled Nursing in Lillington. Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Coats. Burial will follow in Prospect Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Dunn. Rev. Ben Pearce will officiate.
Benson Physician Awards Scholarships To Six Area Students
BENSON – Dr. Pankaj K. Vyas, owner of Eastern Carolina Medical Center, presented scholarships to six recent high school graduates who plan to enter the health care profession. Triton, Midway and South Johnston high school graduates were awarded Dr. Pankaj K. Vyas Healthcare Scholarships in the amount of $3,500...
Sarah Mildred Creech
Selma – Sarah Mildred “Tink” Creech, age 91, was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2022. She passed away in the comfort of her home, as was her ultimate worldly desire. She was born in Johnston County to the late Arthur and Trencie Corbett on June 14, 1931.
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
Anthony John Santalucia
Anthony John Santalucia, age 68, passed away at his home in Four Oaks, NC on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Born in Jackson Heights, New York on November 12, 1953 he was a son to Catherine Wepner Santalucia and the late Anthony Santalucia. Anthony was a lover of animals, the outdoors...
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
NCWU Collaborates with Rocky Mount Prep
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) has partnered with Rocky Mount Preparatory School (Rocky Mount Prep) to offer educational opportunities to their employees who are pursuing their Teaching License with NCWU’s Teacher Education Program. This opportunity is available to those seeking teacher licensure as a Residency Student, as a bachelor’s-only student, those pursuing a second bachelor’s degree, or for those seeking tutoring support for licensure exam preparation.
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
KS Bank Named 2021 Community Bank Of The Year
SMITHFIELD – KS Bank was awarded the 2021 Community Bank of the Year award by the NC Rural Center. This award is given to the financial institution that was a leading lending partner to North Carolina’s small businesses while providing exceptional customer service. Phil Marion, treasurer of the...
Captain Kirk to Raleigh City Councilman: ‘Get lost.’ And the politician loved it.
David Cox has been a ‘Star Trek’ fan since the 1960s, so he enjoyed every moment of his banter with William Shatner at GalaxyCon.
Margarita Yap Revell
Margarita Yap Revell, age 88, went to be with Jesus on July 30, 2022, while at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Born on the Island of Luzon, Philippines on February 20, 1935, she was the only surviving child of 13 siblings -7 brothers and 6 sisters. Margarita arrived in...
WCC’s New Entertainment Technologies Program Is Timely
GOLDSBORO – Wayne Community College is adding a new major in what is projected to be one of the fastest growing fields through the end of the decade. The Entertainment Technology program, which will start in the fall 2022 semester, will train the broadcast, sound, and video technicians that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says will continue to be in demand.
