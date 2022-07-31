Fred Bartholomew

Peggy Nichols Byrd, age 86, of Clayton passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, Chalmers Byrd; parents, John W. and Ruby Bryant Nichols and brother, Durward Nichols. Peggy retired on April 29, 1994 after serving as the Assistant Clerk of the Supreme Court of North Carolina for many years.

CLAYTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO