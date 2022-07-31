Drunk driver runs red light, slams into Hillsborough deputy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after being hit by a drunk driver in Tampa on Sunday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. at North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road. The deputy was on his way to his patrol location and stopped at the intersection.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy and another driver drove into the intersection when the light turned green. A car failed to stop at their red light and struck the passenger side of the deputy’s car, causing it to spin into the other car in the intersection.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with an upper-body injury, according to the sheriff’s office. The occupants of the other vehicle were not hurt.

Deputies said the driver who ran the red light, Carlos Gutierrez Aquino, seemed impaired, so they ran a breathalyzer test. The first sample came back at 0.172 and the second was 0.152. Aquino was charged with DUI involving property damage/injuries and driving without a valid license.

“I am so thankful that our deputy was not more seriously injured and that no one involved in this crash lost their life,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Driving under the influence is a life-threatening, selfish, and completely unnecessary crime. The impact of an impaired driver does not discriminate and can affect anyone at any point. Please, plan ahead, there are so many safe options to get home after a night of drinking.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.