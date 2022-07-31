Michigan Shakespeare Festival stages farcical favorite, ‘Charley’s Aunt’￼

www.encoremichigan.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"InyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Detroit News
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan
(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Rochester Hills, MI USA
I’m currently dog sitting my brother’s Cavalier King Charles, Penny. I absolutely love this dog. I found the heart during my walk and was confused at first what this was but it did make me smile. It was as if my heart/love for her was showing on the outside. It’s hard to explain but it made me feel really good.
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
8 Types of Karens You Might Encounter in Michigan and What to Do
28 Funny Michigan Strip Club Reviews to Make You Laugh. The review sections on Google can often provide great entertainment depending on the topic. Check out these 28 funny reviews of strip clubs in Michigan. LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state. Because the regulation of exotic animals...
Need Last Minute Trip Before School Kicks In? Here is 4 Cheap Trips in Michigan
After coming back from a week in Amsterdam, Netherlands, it is time to experience a vacation in Michigan. I searched on our happy friend, Google, to figure out where my next adventure would be. However, it needs to be budget friendly because Amsterdam was not cheap. Here are the 4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)
Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country
This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
What is Everyone’s Favorite State Park in Michigan?
We are very fortunate in the state of Michigan to have many state parks to visit. In total, we have 74 state parks, located throughout the entire state. -- north, south, east or west. What State Parks Do People Like the Most?. We all have our favorites. Usually the state...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
1051thebounce.com
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
Comments / 0