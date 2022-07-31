ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

Michigan Shakespeare Festival stages farcical favorite, ‘Charley’s Aunt’￼

By Patrice Nolan
encoremichigan.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.encoremichigan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.7 WITL

How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention

Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit church looks back at 100 years

Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day

My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Canton, MI
Canton, MI
Entertainment
1077 WRKR

Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan

(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again

Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
NORTHVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater#Shakespearean#Msf Producing Artistic#Oxford
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Rochester Hills, MI USA

I’m currently dog sitting my brother’s Cavalier King Charles, Penny. I absolutely love this dog. I found the heart during my walk and was confused at first what this was but it did make me smile. It was as if my heart/love for her was showing on the outside. It’s hard to explain but it made me feel really good.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Brazil
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)

Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country

This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining

We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy