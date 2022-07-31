ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fans hail England’s win a ‘victory for girls across the country’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2eqB_0gzlKFjE00

England fans have described the team’s Euros win a “victory for girls across the country”.

Among the almost 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, where the Lionesses beat Germany in the final, were family groups, including young women and girls.

There was a carnival-like atmosphere as a huge sea of England flags were carried out of the stadium after the match, with supporters cheering, blowing horns and singing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline and Queen’s We Are The Champions.

Two young girls with St George flags painted on their faces were excitedly singing It’s Coming Home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQF86_0gzlKFjE00
England fans celebrate at Wembley (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Large groups embraced and danced with each other.

Megan Morinis, from Chelmsford, Essex, who watched the game with her boyfriend Max, told the PA news agency: “There were so many young girls and women here to watch this match – who says we don’t like football?

“They played so well against a really good team in Germany and represented this country so well.

“It wasn’t just a historic sporting win, it was a victory for girls across the country.”

Mary Caine, 33, from Macclesfield, Cheshire, who watched the game with her daughter Sam, eight, said: “The girls finally brought football home.

“We’re delighted, it’s historic, it was magic in there and a breakthrough moment for women’s sport.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaGhL_0gzlKFjE00
England fans celebrate in the stands (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Other fans said the atmosphere inside the stadium had been “electric” and a huge “step forward” for women’s sport.

Another said the Lionesses’ performance was “superb” and that those in the team would go down as “legends”.

During the match dozens of ticketless fans were watching the match on their phones close to the ground.

Craig Stephens, 58, and his wife Julie, 54, from Twickenham, south-west London, said: “We just wanted to be around Wembley while the game was on, it really is historic.”

When England went 1-0 up, many began cheering and clapping, while those in a nearby pub could be heard chanting.

Maria Quen, 27, from Willesden, north-west London, said: “I had a feeling Toone would do something, we’ve got our substitutions right the whole tournament.”

The stadium could be heard erupting when the second goal was scored, with a short delay before those outside saw it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxPFz_0gzlKFjE00
England fans celebrate with body paint at Wembley Stadium (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Lucy Richards, 19, told PA: “I can’t believe it, what a time to score.”

A group of German fans, draped in the red, black and yellow flag, were visibly upset.

At full-time, people in the streets began celebrating and cars were beeping their horns.

One police officer was seen telling his colleague not to watch the match on her phone.

Supporters entering the stadium before the match at 5pm had been largely positive and calm, with very little trouble for police.

Groups of young women were chanting “It’s coming home”, with fans outside pubs and restaurants joining in.

Young children were also seen leading the chanting as their parents followed close behind.

The nearby BoxPark was also packed and noisy, with a performance from pop group S Club 7.

Chelsea Women’s football manager Emma Hayes was urging the crowds to chant and cheer louder.

Rachael Wilson, from Preston, Lancashire, was with her daughter Holly, who plays for Manchester United’s under-13 girls.

Ms Wilson said: “We are so proud of the team for showing that girls and women can play football.”

Childminder Helen Charlesworth, from Orpington, Kent, was with her daughter Darcey, 22, who has enjoyed football from the age of eight and started playing with boys as there were no girls’ teams around.

Despite playing at centres of excellence, and doing “so well”, her daughter missed out due to a “lack of funding” in the women’s game.

Ms Charlesworth said: “The fact that the women’s game is growing is amazing.

“This tournament has definitely helped grow the game and support for it.”

Emma Newman, 21, a student from Whitby, North Yorkshire, said: “It’s a really nice atmosphere, people are just here to see the match and nothing else.

“It’s right that fans aren’t causing trouble, these women are inspiring and deserve to be supported properly.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lionesses write to Tory leadership hopefuls over access to football for girls

England’s Lionesses have written an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss demanding that all schoolgirls have access to a minimum of two hours a week of sport classes. All 23 members of the England women’s team called on the Tory leadership candidates to prioritise female football because “this generation of schoolgirls deserve more”.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Manchester United#Chelsea#St George#Uk#Coming Home#Lionesses
Daily Mail

England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time

Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
SOCCER
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches

Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Euro 2022: 'It's a special moment for women's football'

Members of a women's football team have given their reaction to England being crowned European champions. Stevenage Football Club players and backroom staff gathered to watch the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the final. Striker Dionne Manning said: "It's massive for women's football, so, we're obviously really pleased to be...
SOCCER
newschain

Southend set to hold talks with sponsor over ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’ name

National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’. The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.
SOCCER
newschain

Ex-Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins dies aged 43

Former Crystal Palace and Latvia midfielder Andrejs Rubins has died at the age of 43. Rubins – Latvia’s second most capped men’s player with 117 over a 13-year international career – made 37 appearances for the Eagles from 2000-2002. He helped the club reach the 2000...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy