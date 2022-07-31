Wrong-way I-43 construction crash, driver arrested for OWI

www.fox6now.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver loses control; collides with vehicle, tree
MILWAUKEE - A driver traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a parked vehicle and tree near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officials say. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4. According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Officers injured arresting robbery suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three officers were injured while trying to arrest a robbery suspect on the city's north side Thursday morning, Aug. 4. Investigators saw the suspect near 60th and Good Hope around 11:30 a.m., police said, and tried to arrest him. However, the suspect allegedly "resisted" and "force was used."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police pursuit ends in crash, 1 in custody
GREENFIELD, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 following a police pursuit and crash in Greenfield. It happened just before 2 a.m. According to police, the driver fled a traffic stop. The officer pursued the vehicle where it crashed into another vehicle at 13th and Oklahoma.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Lost dog leads to aggressive behavior
4:39 p.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive was calling on behalf of a friend. The caller said the friend was searching for a lost dog in the area and a group of suspicious people from a local K-9 organization questioned the friend and blocked her in her car. Police went to advise them on their behavior. According to the log, the group was also called to assist in the search for the same lost dog. The group was advised that the rescue foundation no longer wants to work for them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin fatal crash, 79-year-old man dead
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin man, 79, died at the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 near Grange and Sunny slope. Police said the crash involved two vehicles, an SUV and a tow truck. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: 2 seriously hurt, gunman sought
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. The victims were a juvenile and an adult. Police said the shots were fired near 50th Street at 14th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both victims were taking to hospitals in the Kenosha area – and later transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to the seriousness of the injuries.
WISN
'I'm scared to park here now': car theft victim says thieves target garage repeatedly
MILWAUKEE — A woman is out a $500 deductible and has lost her sense of security after thieves stole her car out of a parking garage three weeks ago. Jennifer Crewz said she parks in the garage off N. 9th Street and W. Juneau Avenue in the Brewery District every day for work.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Video shows I-43 wrong-way driver approaching construction girders
MILWAUKEE - Video shows the moments before and after a wrong-way driver crashed into a construction zone on I-43 Sunday morning, July 31. That driver, a Milwaukee-area man, 28, was arrested for OWI and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Among the first responders was Ray's Towing Company. They've been in business...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Burlington on Schaal Road; critical injuries reported
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a traffic accident with critical injuries on Schaal Road in the Town of Burlington. Schaal Road is currently closed from Pine Street to Karcher Road. The roadway will be closed for several hours, an update will be provided...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Look Into the Cause of Six Separate Dumpster Fires
The Sheboygan Police Department is trying to figure out what caused six separate dumpster fires within 45 minutes of each other over the weekend. It is being reported that the fires were all reported to the Police Department between 12:15 and 1:00 Sunday morning, and all were on the city’s south side.
NBC Chicago
Suspect Arrested in Waukegan Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured
A man faces charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in suburban Waukegan on Sunday night that left a teen girl dead and two other family members injured. According to Waukegan police, officers were called to the area between Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend
RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 24th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Wednesday night, Aug. 3 near 24th and Hadley. Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
CBS 58
Lanes reopen following crash on I-43 SB at Good Hope Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- All lanes have reopened following a full freeway closure on I-43 southbound Monday evening. The sheriff's office says the crash involved several vehicles, including a box truck. No injuries were reported. Published: 6:02 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is a full...
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
