Mega Millions ticket sales generate big bucks for Colorado

Mega Millions ticket sales generates big bucks for Colorado 01:13

While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.

Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as parks, trails and open spaces.



"Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery.

The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the last 30 years.

No single Coloradan won the Mega Millions jackpot, but six lucky winners in our state took home big prizes. Littleton, Denver and Colorado Springs each had $20,000 winners. Canon City, Divide and Aurora all had $10,000 winners, so make sure you check those tickets.

A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb won a $1.3 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot Friday night. The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It was a lucky night for the state, with a $1 million winning ticket also sold at a Food Mart in Berkeley, Illinois.

Friday's drawing was the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.