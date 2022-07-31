ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mega Millions ticket sales generate big bucks for Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11T3HH_0gzlKC5300

Mega Millions ticket sales generates big bucks for Colorado 01:13

While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.

CBS

Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as  parks, trails and open spaces.


"Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery.

The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the last 30 years.

No single Coloradan won the Mega Millions jackpot, but six lucky winners in our state took home big prizes. Littleton, Denver and Colorado Springs each had $20,000 winners. Canon City, Divide and Aurora all had $10,000 winners, so make sure you check those tickets.

A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb won a $1.3 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot Friday night. The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. It was a lucky night for the state, with a $1 million winning ticket also sold at a Food Mart in Berkeley, Illinois.

Friday's drawing was  the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.

Comments / 4

MrNoLimits
5d ago

And the roads are still artillery shot that lead to unsafe schools... This state should be covered in gold by now.. WHERE IS THE MONEY GOING?

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Canon City, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Littleton, CO
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Aurora, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Home sales drop in Denver metro area for July

The Colorado housing market is slowing down faster than most other states. In the Denver metro area, July home sales were down more than 20% compared to June.That's for both single-family homes and condominiums. The median price for a single-family home is $595,000 and for attached homes, the median price is $408,000.The Denver Metro Association of Realtors says the market has already shifted and is becoming more balanced.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#The Colorado Lottery#A Food Mart
Axios Denver

Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer

If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
ERIE, CO
David Heitz

How to quiet a noisy Denver neighbor

(Denver, Colo.) Noisy neighbors can be a daunting menace. A loud party keeping someone awake when they have to work the next day can be infuriating. While some people may not want to get police involved, others waste no time calling the cops on their noisy neighbor.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
KKTV

WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on “Colorado Cash Back” on Tuesday. You can watch a replay from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. Starting this week, the first round of physical checks were mailed out to Colorado taxpayers...
COLORADO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man

You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
54K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy