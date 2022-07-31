Saturday Latino culture share ‘Fiesta En El Rio’ with Peoria

www.hoiabc.com
Art Fundraiser with ‘Ken’s Friends’ on display
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This year Peoria Art Guild’s hosted its annual auction based on Ken Hoffman. A past Bradley University professor recognized as one of the most outstanding professors. Students have benefited from his dedication to teaching and his guidance in preparing them for careers in art.
Police and community come together for National Night Out
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police departments all over the country hit the streets for a night out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a community-building campaign. It allowed police to interact with the community on common ground. It also aimed to create a bond with the police and the people they serve. There were snacks, activities, and conversations that would change community relationships with law enforcement. Neighborhoods Associations also helped plan the events.
Peoria Public Schools contract discussion to enter federal mediation
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Federation of Teachers tells Heart of Illinois ABC it will enter federal mediation with Peoria Public Schools, working on a new union teaching contract. Teachers are currently working without a contract, which expired June 30th. The two sides have met at least...
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
Central Illinois Proud
Two Peoria schools renamed after local community heroes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Calvin Coolidge Middle School and Roosevelt Magnet School are no more. On Monday, Peoria Public Schools administrators held a ribbon-cutting to rename Calvin Coolidge, Harold B. Dawson Jr. Middle School. Dawson, who passed away in 2019, was a pastor and heavily involved in education and...
Memphis to Peoria runners begin the trip to St. Jude
PEORIA, Ill. — The St. Jude Memphis to Peoria runners are making their way down to Tennessee, having left Peoria Tuesday morning. 160 runners, chefs to feed them, and other support staff are headed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis where they’ll start their run back to Peoria on Wednesday.
Bella the dog now a ‘hero’ after alerting Washington family of a fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This dog is more than a friend. She’s being called a hero for waking up a Washington family when the house was on fire. It’s not the family’s dog. They were dog-sitting for a friend. Now, the dog owner hopes to raise money for the family, which lost almost everything.
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Kids’ lemonade stand raises $3,500 for St. Jude
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A neighborhood kids’ lemonade stand in Peoria raised more than $3,500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this past weekend. About a dozen kids from the Knolls neighborhood raised money for St. Jude by selling lemonade and other treats all weekend. Suzanne Miller...
Peoria launches equity accountability program
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday July 26, Peoria city council approved the creation of the Peoria Equity Accountability Program (PeAP), which will the creation of the first business certification for minority and women-owned businesses. The goal is to provide a mechanism to increase the financial support of minority...
Heartland graduates inaugural Rivian class
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Eight Rivian employees have upped their skills in repairing the electric vehicles they work on thanks to a partnership with Heartland Community College. Monday night, the inaugural class of Rivian apprentices graduated from HCC’s technical trades program. The program is designed for Rivian employees and...
Back-to-School bash draws hundreds
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Up to 400 people attended at the ‘Back-to-School’ bash at the Tri-County Urban League Saturday afternoon. The league teamed up with the Peoria Fire Department and Central Illinois Friends to give out backpacks full of markers, pencils and more. Attendees also got fresh produce, while the kids enjoyed a DJ and a bounce house.
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle.
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Natural gas leak causes evacuation of Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A natural gas leak and the risk of an explosion forced the evacuation of some Peoria residents on Tuesday. The Peoria Fire Department said crews were called about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of NE Glendale Avenue, between Main Street and Hamilton Boulevard.
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
