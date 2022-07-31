England Beats Germany in Extra Time to Win Women’s Euro 2022

www.voanews.com
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success
England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
FOX Sports
Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal
Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
BBC
Euro 2022: 'It's a special moment for women's football'
Members of a women's football team have given their reaction to England being crowned European champions. Stevenage Football Club players and backroom staff gathered to watch the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the final. Striker Dionne Manning said: "It's massive for women's football, so, we're obviously really pleased to be...
‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England
German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
Lionesses’ Earnings For Euro 2022 Is Same As Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daily Pay At Manchester United
Members of the Lionesses squad will each get £55,000 for winning the Euro 2022 tournament, which is the same amount as Cristiano Ronaldo earns per day. The prize package was pre agreed between the team and the Football Association and the bonus for lifting the trophy was set at £55,000.
Leah Williamson wants England's Euro 2022 legacy to create 'change in society'
England captain Leah Williamson believes that the legacy of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 win will help create 'a change in society'.
Sarah Hunter wants England rugby to build on the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 glory
Sarah Hunter believes that England’s World Cup rugby campaign is perfectly timed to try and “carry on momentum” generated by the Lionesses’ stunning Euro 2022 success.The baton for British women’s sport will soon be passed to England captain Hunter and company as the Red Roses target a World Cup triumph in New Zealand.Currently ranked the number one team in the women’s game – and by a distance – they have also won the last four Six Nations titles and crushed perceived main World Cup rivals New Zealand 43-12 and 56-15 on successive weekends last autumn.Hunter, who starred when England won...
Euro 2022: our writers select their highs and lows from the tournament
From Georgia Stanway’s rocket to Alexandra Popp’s heartbreak via some electric matches in front of record-breaking crowds
Pride of the Lionesses: England’s road to Euro 2022 glory – in pictures
Accompanied by excerpts from our writers’ coverage, a photographic celebration of England’s journey to Women’s Euro 2022 victory, from the opening night win to beating Germany in the final
ESPN
England urge British Prime Minister hopefuls to act on women's game after Euro success
Newly crowned women's European champions England have written an open letter to the two candidates to be the next British Prime Minister calling for greater opportunities for girls to play football in schools and reminding them that the women's game still has a long way to go. In a letter...
Voice of America
Nearly 700 Migrants Crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 Record
London — Almost 700 migrants and asylum seekers crossed the Channel to Britain in a single day this week, a new record for the year, the UK government said Tuesday. The latest arrivals suggest the government's controversial policy to deport those attempting the dangerous crossing to Rwanda has so far failed to deter them.
England’s Euro 2022 win can ‘put women’s football on the map’, Beth Mead hopes
Beth Mead wants to help the women’s game continue to rise after the England forward finished Euro 2022 with a winner’s medal, the Golden Boot and the player of the tournament award.The Lionesses got their hands on the first piece of major silverware in their history on Sunday as they were crowned European champions following a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.Mead also took the two individual accolades having scored six goals and provided five assists across the tournament.Asked what she would do with the profile she now has, the 27-year-old said:...
England winning Women's Euro final has changed society, manager says
England soccer manager Sarina Wiegman says her team's win in the Women's European Championship has changed society after leading the Lionesses to their first ever major title.
Thousands turn up to welcome German team back from Euro 2022
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s narrow loss to England in the Women’s European Championship final may yet prove more beneficial for women’s soccer in the country than another title would have been. The team was given a heroes’ welcome back in Frankfurt on Monday, when thousands of...
