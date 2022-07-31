Ukraine War Hangs Over UN Meeting on Nuclear Treaty's Legacy

www.voanews.com
Putin issues one of his most ominous warnings yet, daring the West to fight on the battlefield with Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has only just started its campaign in Ukraine and has dared the West to fight on battlefield
Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions
The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Washington Examiner
From Kaliningrad with pathetic weakness: EU bows to Russia, betrays Lithuania and Biden
The European Union is an immensely wealthy bloc of democracies. Its members have the means and, via Russia's war of conquest in Ukraine, the motive to provide more for their own defense. The United States should support the defense of its European allies, especially in the areas of ground combat,...
Iran supreme leader lauds Putin for starting Ukraine war and says if he hadn't, "dangerous" NATO would have
Tehran, Iran — Iran's supreme leader offered his staunch support Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's war in Ukraine. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demonized the U.S.-led NATO alliance and said the West was really working to prevent the growth of an "independent and strong" Russia. A report...
Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
Putin warns US for punishing Russia
Jul. 7, 2022 - 01:46 - Fox correspondent Nate Foy discusses state sponsor of terrorism declaration on Russia and the millions fleeing into Ukraine borders on ‘Special Report W/ Bret Baier.’
Blinken Says Vladimir Putin's Forces Are Using Ukraine's Nuclear Plant As Military Base
Vladimir Putin’s Russia rejected U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement that its forces are using Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) as a military base. What Happened: Blinken, on late Monday, spoke of fears over a nuclear accident in Ukraine. He told the media at the...
Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here’s why
The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
International Business Times
Putin Ally Confirms ‘World War’ With Western World: ‘It Is A Global Conflict’
Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a "world war" with the West as he continues his invasion of Ukraine, an ally said Wednesday. In an interview with independent Serbian TV Channel Pink, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, who has yet to condemn Putin for invading Ukraine, accused the West of sparking a "war" against Russia through the Ukrainian people.
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States is joining Britain and the European Union in sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, along with several Russian billionaires with close ties to the president. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions Tuesday, with separate sanctions announced by...
Putin Regime at 'Beginning of the End': Russia Expert
Economic fallout amid the Ukraine war is weakening Putin's grip on power, said Iver Neumann.
Russia repeats Putin's new message against a nuclear war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm over the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East, and other tensions, warning that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.” The warning came Monday as a pandemic-delayed conference opened to review the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and eventually achieving a nuclear-free world. The threat of nuclear catastrophe was also raised by the United States, Japan, Germany, the U.N. nuclear chief and many other opening speakers. Russia, which came under criticism from some speakers, didn’t give its address in its scheduled slot Monday but was expected to speak Tuesday. China’s representative was scheduled to speak Tuesday.
International Business Times
Biden, Putin Strike Conciliatory Tones As Nuclear Arms Talks Start At U.N
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as...
Putin’s Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become - White House
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Iran this week shows how Russia has become isolated in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House's chief National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday.
Blinken says Russia is using Ukraine nuclear plant as "equivalent of a human shield"
United Nations – Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at the United Nations Monday about what he called "a critical moment" in efforts to keep the world safe from nuclear threats. At the opening of the 10th annual Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference at the U.N., Blinken pointed to...
Voice of America
As US House Speaker Visits Asia, China Warns against Stop in Taiwan
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore Monday at the start of her trip to several Asian nations. There has been much media speculation about whether Pelosi will visit Taiwan during her trip. Speculation means ideas or guesses about something that is not known. The speculation has caused Chinese officials to speak out and warn the speaker not to visit Taiwan.
Voice of America
Critics Say Chinese Ruling Party Training School Could Weaken African Democracy
Members of Tanzania's ruling party are among politicians from six African countries who recently attended the first session of a Chinese Communist Party training school. The school was built to strengthen Chinese outreach to African countries. But critics say the training undermines efforts to advance democracy in Africa by promoting Beijing’s model of one-party rule. Charles Kombe reports from Kibaha, Tanzania.
