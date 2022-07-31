ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” Continues To Pay Tribute To Lane Frost, Dale Earnhardt & Many Others Over 30 Years Later

By Lacey West
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ig2Is_0gzlJgOw00

The end of July brings the humidity and heat along with thoughts of the honorable Lane Frost, who passed away after a tragic bull riding accident at Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 30 th of 1989.

After scoring an impeccable 91 and going the 8 seconds on the bull named Takin’ Care of Business, Frost dismounted the bull only to have it turn back on him, hitting Frost with its horns. Lane’s continued attempts to stand up and exit the live ring resulted in fatal injuries for the 25 year old rider.

33 years after the tragedy, many memorials and tributes have been created in Frost’s honor, including Garth Brooks’ music video for his popular hit, “The Dance.”

Released the same year as Frost’s death, Garth’s “The Dance” was interpreted by many listeners to be about a love lost, or the concept of going back to re-do something if given the opportunity.

However, Garth released the official video with his own varied interpretation in mind,

“To a lot of people, I guess ‘The Dance’ is a love gone bad song. Which, you know, that it is. But to me it’s always been a song about life, o r maybe the loss of…

Those people that have given the ultimate sacrifice for a dream that they believed in, like the John F. Kennedys or the Martin Luther Kings. John Waynes or the Keith Whitleys.

And if they could come back, I think they would say to us what the lyrics of ‘The Dance’ say.”

“The Dance” video included many unsung heroes who had done just that, including John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and the crew of the fated Challenger space shuttle in addition to footage of Lane Frost’s rodeo career.

Because of Garth Brooks’ own deeper interpretation, the song has continued to carry a lot of emotional weight, often being used as a song of remembrance, including becoming a large part of Dale Earnhardt’s memorial service after his fatal Daytona 500 crash in 2001.

The post Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” Continues To Pay Tribute To Lane Frost, Dale Earnhardt & Many Others Over 30 Years Later first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 10

Deborah Bryant
2d ago

Personal and True- could have missed the pain, but I'd had to miss "The Dance"--- the dance is what survives after death!

Reply
4
Related
Whiskey Riff

Watch A Young Alan Jackson Cover Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” Back In 1991

The register and range of a young Alan Jackson… gives me chills. Packing every bit of the punch from his own classics like “She’s Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)” and “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” Jackson knows how to give a classic cover his best touch. Alan’s version of “Lovesick Blues,” paid tribute to Hank Williams on a 1991 episode of American Music Shop. Hosted by Gary Morris, the music show featured a different country artist each week […] The post Watch A Young Alan Jackson Cover Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” Back In 1991 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Lane Frost
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Health Issues: What Caused Rocker To Become So Heavy Before Death?

Elvis Presley seemingly lost his King of Rock and Roll title during his final days and lived as "Fat Elvis" instead. Presley's dramatic physical transformation horrified his fans - even Linda Thompson - as he was a far cry from what he looked like during his heyday. Even on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Music Video#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Takin Care Of Business
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
DoYouRemember?

Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death

It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

172K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy