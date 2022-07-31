Legacy Traditional Schools to host staffing event at all three Nevada campuses

news3lv.com
New CCSD teachers prepare for upcoming school year through onboarding process
The start of a new school year is less than a week away for Clark County School District teachers and students.
Sunset Montessori Community in southeast valley gives back to school tips
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The time for going back to school is around the corner, but some might find it hard to get your child motivated and excited for the school year with so many things competing for their attention. Staff at Sunset Montessori Community on Pecos and Sunset roads spoke with 8 News Now […]
Las Vegas schools superintendent talks return to class, community concerns, his future
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In less than a week students will be entering our Clark County public schools for the start of a new year. Tuesday, Crisis in the Classroom investigative reporter Tiffany Lane spoke with the district's head boss Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara about the issues important to you.
Applications open for new Nevada LGBTQ+ student council
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Silver State Equality is launching a new LGBTQ+ Student Advisory Council ahead of the new school year. The goal of the council, which is supported by a gift from NV Energy, is to help create a culture of inclusion in Nevada’s schools while working to counter the bullying, harassment, social isolation and bigotry that dramatically increase risk factors for LGBTQ+ students.
‘We are ready’: One-on-one with the CCSD Superintendent
The return to CCSD is coming up on Monday, for hundreds of thousands of students and teachers. While this new year has promised a fresh start for so many, some challenges still linger for the district.
Two new schools open in Downtown Las Vegas
The schools will provide specialized education for children with limited English and job training for construction technology and advanced manufacturing.
New non-traditional CCSD high school opens near north end of Las Vegas Strip
Clark County School District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on the grounds of the school district's latest high school to open this year.
Parents share concerns ahead of school year, what CCSD is doing about it
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One week from Monday, students across our Clark County public schools will step back into the classroom. Over the last year, Crisis in the Classroom has spoken with district families about the issues impacting local students. And in a recent Facebook post, News 3 asked...
Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share a warning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get your alarm clocks ready: several Clark County schools are preparing for big changes to their bell schedules this upcoming school year, and with one week until classes start, experts encourage parents to get their students acclimated now to their new sleep schedule. Clark County...
The Dollar Loan Center looks to collect school supplies during first annual summer event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Dollar Loan Center is inviting the community out for a fun day in the sun while also looking to collect school supplies for Henderson schools. The first-ever Summer Bash and School Supply Drive will be held on Thursday, August 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the venue's outdoor plaza, the Tiltyard.
Red Rock Search & Rescue accepting volunteers applications ahead of fall season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Search and Rescue team is looking to recruit volunteers as the fall hiking season approaches. The organization comprises volunteers who help find missing loved ones and injured hikers throughout Red Rock Canyon. They also assist agencies with cold cases to bring answers to families who have lost someone.
City council considers turning Cashman Center into medical campus during upcoming meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cashman Center was one of several mass testing sites during the height of the pandemic. Now, city officials are thinking about turning it into a medical campus. That's according to Wednesday's city council agenda. MORE ON NEWS 3 | City of Las Vegas teases plan...
City of Las Vegas to consider redevelopment of Cashman Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From sports to science, the City of Las Vegas is considering redeveloping Cashman Center. City Council will discuss using the space as mixed-used medical campus that would include non-profits ran by Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation and Project Anchor. The proposed development agreement is with Tru Development, LLC.
Ukrainian refugee students prepare to start at Las Vegas-area schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita
LAS VEGAS KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler interviews CCEA head John Vellardita about school safety measures, trying to hire more qualified teachers, what he is going to ask for in the legislative session, and the union’s relationship with CCSD and the Board of Trustees.
An interview with Ruby Duncan, welfare activist (aired 2012)
We're doing a summer series, looking back at some of the interesting people and topics we've talked about on State of Nevada over last several years. Orphaned by age 4, a school dropout by the ninth grade, and a cotton-picker in rural Louisiana, Ruby Duncan moved to Las Vegas for a better life. Instead, she found her aunt living with other poor African Americans in a cardboard shack in the desert.
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
Settlement of Badlands dispute ‘at impasse,’ Las Vegas councilwoman says
A reported settlement between developers and the City of Las Vegas over the site of the former Badlands Golf Course was scrapped on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.
Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
Registration open for Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community’s third annual Southern Nevada Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit, focusing on Facts, not Fear: Understanding Fentanyl and Its Impacts, will take place on Wednesday, August 10, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This year’s speakers will discuss ways to expand...
