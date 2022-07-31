Hailstorms, derechos becoming more frequent as climate changes in Nebraska

www.kpvi.com
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska legislative candidate withdraws from race, leaving rival unopposed in November
Nebraska legislative candidate Edward Dunn withdrew his candidacy for a seat representing District 44 in southwest Nebraska in early July, according to a Secretary of State official. Dunn was seeking to replace state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. He came in a distant...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Evers administration blames worker shortage, lack of money for occupational license backlog
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s professional licensing department is blaming a lack of employees as well as a lack of money for the months-long delay in getting people their paperwork to go back to work. The legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licensing held a daylong meeting Tuesday where...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Richest billionaires in Michigan
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Michigan using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa news organizations sue Bettendorf School District, board
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, Quad-City Times, KWQC, WQAD and WHBF on Monday sued Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors in Scott County District Court. They allege the district prevented journalists from covering a May 25 meeting at which parents stated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Richest billionaires in Minnesota
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Minnesota using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English. Public school students showed a partial rebound on key test scores after results plummeted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, state education leaders announced Wednesday morning. The percentage of students who met Louisiana's longtime...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri’s Attorney General has won the “Battle of the Erics,” as Eric Schmitt clinched the Republican nomination for U-S Senate. With nearly all precincts across Missouri reporting, Schmitt has 46 percent of the vote. Former governor Eric Greitens finished in third place with 19 percent of the vote. In second place -- congresswoman Vicky Hartzler with 22 percent of the vote. Way down in ninth place was the third Eric in the race -- Eric McElroy, with zero-point-four-two-eight percent of the vote.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kemp to extend Georgia's gas tax moratorium, possibly for another month
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to extend the state’s moratorium on its gas tax, The Center Square has confirmed. Kemp, a Republican, is set to announce the extension on Wednesday, possibly for another month. A current gas tax suspension expires on Aug. 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
The Iowa Board of Medicine has sanctioned a physician accused of repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients. (Photo courtesy Iowa Board of Medicine) Three years after New Hampshire restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kemp signs order to maintain moratorium on Georgia's gasoline tax that expires on Sept. 12
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to extend a suspension of the state's excise tax on motor fuel sales, which was set to expire next week. The motor fuel order also applies to locomotive fuel, and the governor also renewed a state of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay
Originally published July 26 on IdahoEdNews.org. Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Teton Valley organizations receive art grants
The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced on Aug. 1 its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. Executive Director Michael Faison expressed appreciation to Idaho’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lake takes slim lead over Taylor Robson in Arizona GOP governor race
(The Center Square) – Arizona's Republican candidate for governor has yet to be settled with Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson in a tight race. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Taylor Robson's nine-point advantage had closed and Lake took a less-than 2,000 vote lead. Maricopa County election...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nearly $50 million going to Ohio schools for safety
(The Center Square) – More than 1,000 Ohio schools in 81 of 88 counties will share $47 million in the state’s push to promote school safety, part of a response to a shooting at a Texas elementary school in May. Democratic Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday grants of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Hutchinson announces Arkansas School Safety Commission findings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission on Tuesday. The report emphasized the importance of school districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. The Commission shared recommendations being considered in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport native becomes first Black 4-star general in US Marine Corps history
WASHINGTON, DC - A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general. The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years. According to Stars and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whatcom County important battleground in fight for Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – A rule of thumb used by political handicappers is that if an incumbent can get over 50% of the vote in the primary, that candidate can probably win the general election. By that standard, early returns indicate that none of the incumbents in Washington’s 42nd Legislative District are safe.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
Comments / 0