Dana White: Juliana Peña lost 'big chunk' of forehead, needed surgery after bloody loss to Amanda Nunes

By Jason Owens
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena Amanda Nunes, top, goes to strike Julianna Pena during a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight title bout at UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Juliana Peña needed plastic surgery following Saturday's bantamweight championship defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Nunes scored a resounding unanimous decision in five rounds to reclaim the belt that Peña took from her at UFC 269 in December. In the later rounds, Nunes repeatedly attacked Peña's forehead with elbows and fists. The attacks opened a gash in Peña's forehead that UFC president Dana White said required surgery immediately after the fight.

"Julianna's got a big chunk missing from her forehead," White told reporters after the fight. "She's going to see a plastic surgeon right now."

White declined to offer a prognosis or timetable for her return.

"Take some time to heal, and then I don’t know," White continued. "She got pretty banged up tonight. It was like five or six knockdowns in the first two rounds. She was hurt. She needs to take some time off, relax, spend some time with her daughter and then we’ll go from there.”

Peña, 32, defeated Nunes via submission at UFC 269 to claim the bantamweight championship in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Nunes responded on Saturday by dominating every round of the decision that judges scored 50-45, 50-44, 50-43 in her favor.

After losing via submission in December, Nunes declined on Saturday to follow Peña to the ground after knockdowns in the fight's early rounds. But she shifted her strategy late and took the fight to the mat, where she delivered the blows that opened up the gash in Peña's forehead.

Peña never relented and managed to threaten Nunes with multiple submission attempts. But Nunes escaped them all and was never threatened otherwise during the fight. She told reporters after her win that she believes she could have finished Peña, but wanted to fight to go the distance to demonstrate her dominance.

"I could have finished her, but I wanted to go five rounds with her tonight to prove I was better than her," Nunes said. "I could have gone six, seven rounds."

