Read on www.witn.com
Dawn Browning
3d ago
My heart is so broken for both family’s that have lost their loved ones this year. I will always say what my Daddy always told us as kid’s growing up near the beach. Kid’s that ocean is not your friend ! And neither is the highway’s ! Pray for both of these family’s.
Reply
2
Related
wcti12.com
Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
Sampson County deputy gets heroic welcome home after gunshot wound recovery
Deputy Caitlin Emanuel returned home on Friday after nearly two weeks of recovering from a gunshot wound.
Procession carrying killed Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman ends in Dudley
A procession for fallen Wayne County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman moved his body from Greenville to its final resting place in Dudley.
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing boater that Carteret County deputies announced was missing Wednesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hess, of Buxton, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned. The...
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
wcti12.com
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case
The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
Onslow Co. man arrested for bomb threats now facing arson charges
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County man who was charged with making bomb threats back in May has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Kenneth Reynolds was arrested after an investigation into two fires that Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigators said were intentionally set. Officials said he admitted himself into a […]
'In our hearts': Memorial grows days after killing of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Two days after he was gunned down while on duty, people continued to visit a memorial dedicated to Sgt. Matthew Fishman.
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Duplin Co. truck driver named Highway Angel for saving life of overdosing motorist
ALEXANDRIA, VA, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association for stopping an overdosing driver who was driving erratically on a busy highway. The TCA says that in the early evening of June 21, Corey Parker was driving south of...
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
Armed Beaufort Co. drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– A Beaufort County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related crimes where he pled guilty to charges earlier this year. Adrian Lamont Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16, Dixon […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
cbs17
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
WITN
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
WITN
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
New Bern man held on $1.5M bond on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was being held on a $1.5 million bond after his arrest on drug-related charges following a vehicle stop on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and New Bern police officers conducted a vehicle stop on Glenburnie Road. During the search heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and […]
Comments / 2