Onslow County, NC

Dawn Browning
3d ago

My heart is so broken for both family’s that have lost their loved ones this year. I will always say what my Daddy always told us as kid’s growing up near the beach. Kid’s that ocean is not your friend ! And neither is the highway’s ! Pray for both of these family’s.

Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing boater that Carteret County deputies announced was missing Wednesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hess, of Buxton, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned. The...
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case

The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
Onslow Co. man arrested for bomb threats now facing arson charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County man who was charged with making bomb threats back in May has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Kenneth Reynolds was arrested after an investigation into two fires that Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigators said were intentionally set. Officials said he admitted himself into a […]
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
Armed Beaufort Co. drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. –– A Beaufort County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related crimes where he pled guilty to charges earlier this year. Adrian Lamont Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16, Dixon […]
UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
New Bern man held on $1.5M bond on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was being held on a $1.5 million bond after his arrest on drug-related charges following a vehicle stop on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and New Bern police officers conducted a vehicle stop on Glenburnie Road. During the search heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and […]
