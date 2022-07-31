nowhabersham.com
Sarah Frances Crowe
Sarah Frances Crowe, age 80, of Cornelia formerly of Gainesville entered heaven Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Sarah was born in Commerce to the late Carlton George & Ruth Graham Seagraves. She worked in food service for a number of years including the First Baptist Church in Gainesville where she was a member. Sarah was a “Superhero.” Not only was she an excellent cook and mother of four, she was a mother to countless others. Not only did she love people she rescued animals as well. She loved country music, bluegrass, crocheting & embroidery. She was so loved and will be missed beyond words. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Edward Crowe; son, Charles Evans Crowe; brother, Elmer “Frog” Seagraves; sisters, Lucreda Addis, Joan Hernandez, Sheena Propes & Cynthia Seagraves.
Ruth Wetherford Cagle
Ruth Wetherford Cagle, age 89, of Lula entered heaven Monday August 1, 2022 at her residence. Ruth was born in Gainesville on April 14, 1933 to the late Roy Vernon and Era Lozeffa Jones Wetherford. She was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Gainesville, and worked at Gainesville Mill. She loved her church, quilting, and gardening. Ruth’s main focus in life was to take care of “Her Man”.
Birders flock to Fairview Community to see Swallow-tailed Kites
Their black and white markings and tails are distinctive. They glide on the wind with pure grace. They’re a spectacle in the sky and somewhat unique to this region, and they’re here, for now, in Habersham County. st Georgia locales where these buoyant birds are fattening up for...
Motorcyclist killed in wreck near Lake Burton
A biker from Kentucky died in a near head-on collision in Rabun County on Tuesday. The crash killed 72-year-old Charles Moore, of Florence, Kentucky. The Georgia State Patrol says Moore crossed the double yellow line in a curve, ran into the northbound lane, and struck an oncoming Toyota Tundra. The crash happened at noon on GA 197 near Joe Thompson Lane just north of Moccasin Creek State Park.
Churches pitch in to help local families get ready for school
It’s back-to-school week for students across Northeast Georgia and in Habersham, local churches are pitching in to help families prepare. From offering free school supplies and haircuts to providing a final blast of summertime fun, the faith community has stepped up with some much-needed help in these tough economic times.
‘Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust’ exhibit at Clarkesville Library through Aug. 22
There’s an old adage that states, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Poet Maya Angelou put a slightly different spin on it: History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.” Both statements can be aptly applied to the history of the Holocaust. What we don’t remember, study and analyze can be repeated. The history of the Holocaust was seen repeating itself in Bosnia in the early 1990s and has been seen in Russia’s treatment of Ukraine today.
Driver critically injured in Commerce crash
A single-vehicle wreck late Sunday night in Commerce critically injured the driver. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. at 449 Borders Road. Troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post 6 in Gainesville responded to the crash. The report states the driver of a Dodge Challenger was traveling west on Borders Road when he left the roadway and struck a mailbox. The car reentered the roadway and left the opposite shoulder, where it struck a tree.
Gainesville man jailed after $2.8 million meth stash found in Northwest Hall County
A Gainesville man faces drug distribution charges following the discovery last week of a multi-million dollar stash of methamphetamine in a wooded area off Whelchel Mill Road. The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the activity of Jason Mark Ayers, 38, for a month at the time of his arrest on July 28.
Cleveland man killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 115
A weekend wreck on Highway 115 claimed the life of a Cleveland man. Robert Maynor died as a result of the head-on collision on July 30, the Georgia State Patrol says. Troopers from GSP Post 6 in Gainesville responded to the two-vehicle crash Saturday in White County. According to their report, a 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling westbound on GA 115 near Shenandoah Drive. A 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan, driven by Maynor, was traveling eastbound on GA 115 near Shenandoah Drive.
Gainesville PD warns ‘Don’t feed the bear’ after black bear seen wandering downtown
The Gainesville Police Department sent out a warning to visitors in the downtown area this weekend, to not feed the bear. That’s right – the bear. On Saturday afternoon, July 30th, the police department posted photos of a bear wearing a tracking collar walking past a building and climbing a fence.
White County commissioners express support for full millage rate rollback
Now that officials have more data on the county tax digest, it looks like White County property owners will not be seeing an increase in their tax millage rate this year. The White County Board of Commissioners was set to advertise a three-quarter mill rollback, but at the end of Monday’s commission meeting, Commissioner Terry Goodger said he would like to see a full rollback to 9.505 mills. The other commissioners generally agreed, but they will wait until a called meeting Thursday to make that decision final.
White County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report for June
The White County Sheriff’s office made 15 felony arrests during the month of June, that’s part of the information contained in the Monthly Activities Report for June released Friday by the Sheriff’s Office. The report shows 9 DUI arrests, 37 accident reports, 18 domestic calls, and 246...
