Sarah Frances Crowe, age 80, of Cornelia formerly of Gainesville entered heaven Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Sarah was born in Commerce to the late Carlton George & Ruth Graham Seagraves. She worked in food service for a number of years including the First Baptist Church in Gainesville where she was a member. Sarah was a “Superhero.” Not only was she an excellent cook and mother of four, she was a mother to countless others. Not only did she love people she rescued animals as well. She loved country music, bluegrass, crocheting & embroidery. She was so loved and will be missed beyond words. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Edward Crowe; son, Charles Evans Crowe; brother, Elmer “Frog” Seagraves; sisters, Lucreda Addis, Joan Hernandez, Sheena Propes & Cynthia Seagraves.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO