Weeklong closure of northbound I-35, US 183 flyover to slow down commutes

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A resolution regarding LCRA's water management plan failed at Tuesday's Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting. Jo Karr Tedders with the Central Texas Water Coalition was at the meeting hoping a message would be sent regarding the plan. "You don't see the flaws in the plan until we are in a crisis, and you see what doesn't work," said Tedders.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO