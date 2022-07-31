Weeklong closure of northbound I-35, US 183 flyover to slow down commutes

www.fox7austin.com
Neighbors want safety upgrades for SH-45 intersection in southwest Austin
Some residents in one southwest Austin neighborhood are calling for improvements at a highway intersection before someone could lose their life.
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
Multiple departments responding to 250-acre fire in Blanco County
BLANCO, Texas - A fire in Blanco County near the Hays County line has led to some evacuations Tuesday afternoon. Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large vegetation fire on FM 165 in the area of Las Colinas Drive. According to Blanco County Emergency Management, the fire is currently estimated at 250 acres by air assets on scene.
Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - A wildfire in east Travis County that first broke out last week, sparked up again and threatened buildings on Tuesday. Fire crews have been busy working and monitoring the burn. The fire was on FM 973 and 969. It’s the same fire that started Friday, was deemed...
Loop 360 at Spicewood Springs reopens after closure due to multi-vehicle crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The intersection at Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs in Northwest Austin has reopened. A crash involving a cement truck and three other vehicles closed the intersection in all directions Tuesday afternoon. Austin Transportation reported the intersection had reopened just before 6 p.m. Two people had been extricated.
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
Major detour as NB I-35, US 183 flyover to be closed this week
For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin Texas County Emergency Services reported that a motor vehicle accident had taken place on Tuesday sometime after noon. The incident is said to have taken place at Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs.
High fire danger across Texas with hot, dry, breezy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas - Fire danger is very high today across the entire area with the sunny, very hot, dry, and breezy conditions in place. The vegetation is very dry and crispy and the winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph at times. This will help fuel wildfires and make them spread quickly.
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
Neighbors help neighbors as Smoke Rider Fire engulfs 600 acres of land
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The fire danger continues across Central Texas. Multiple wildfires sparked in the Austin area on Tuesday. The Smoke Rider Fire burned on the Hays/Blanco County line. The fire prompted evacuations and at last check, it is 600 acres and 10 percent contained. The wildfire started around noon on Tuesday.
Heat Advisory for much of Central Texas due dangerous heat, humidity
AUSTIN, Texas - A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central Texas from 1 to 9 p.m. today. Dangerous heat and humidity are on the way with temperatures feeling like 105 to 110 for several hours. Your body will need help to stay cool. The other big weather...
San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
Fire departments battling brush fires in Hill Country
UPDATE: Blanco County Emergency Management said forward progression of the Smoke Rider fire was stopped late Tuesday night. Multiple task forces with firefighters from Blanco, Hays and Travis Counties are currently on scene, as well as dozers and ground crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The containment line is progressing well, Blanco County Emergency Management said.
2 taken to hospital after Loop 360 crash involving cement truck, vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers traveling on Texas Loop 360 may be met with some delays Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and another vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened on 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Two adult patients were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.
Williamson County resolution to review LCRA water management plan fails
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A resolution regarding LCRA's water management plan failed at Tuesday's Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting. Jo Karr Tedders with the Central Texas Water Coalition was at the meeting hoping a message would be sent regarding the plan. "You don't see the flaws in the plan until we are in a crisis, and you see what doesn't work," said Tedders.
Elon Musk reportedly planning to build private airport outside Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Tech tycoon Elon Musk plans to build a private airport outside Austin, according to a report from Austonia. Sources told Austonia that the airport would spring up, more specifically, east of Austin near the Bastrop area. It is currently unknown when construction could begin. The airport...
Evacuation checklist: What to grab when evacuating
Whether it's a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, it's important to be prepared if forced to evacuate.
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
