Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees

WIBC.com
Study Finds Indiana Has The Worst Early Education System In America
Pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts state the drop will erase a decade of progress and increased educational inequality. The National Education Association says that children enrolled in early education programs are more likely to be academically prepared...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita announces the formation of a nationwide bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
INDIANA – After years of fighting intrusive robocalls, Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced Indiana as a leader of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which will include 50 attorneys general. The task force will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority...
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor explains Biden’s bout with COVID ‘rebound’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – First the test was positive, then it came back negative, and now the results are positive once again. This is what doctors are referring to as a COVI-19 rebound. “A rebound case means someone who is still in their current infection,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president...
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb receives three nominations from the IURC Nominating Committee
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) Nominating Committee has chosen three nominees to submit to Governor Eric J. Holcomb for consideration for appointment to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The three nominees are:. Justin Brugger, Chief Financial Officer, Fort Wayne City Utilities. David Veletta, Senior Administrative Law...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
hoosieragtoday.com
Gov. Holcomb Praises Indiana’s Ag Science Companies for Growing the State’s Ag Industry
Intelinair, Corteva and Elanco are just three of the many ag tech and bioscience companies based in Indiana that Governor Eric Holcomb points to as leaders in scientific development and innovation for the agriculture industry. “This foundational sector to our economy is growing,” said Gov. Holcomb on Friday following the...
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan GOP nomination, will challenge Whitmer in November
Tudor Dixon is expected to square off against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in this fall’s gubernatorial election after winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election.
Jalopnik
California Sheriff Sends Cops to Raid Indiana Batmobile Builder as a Favor for a Friend
Most of the time, when you – a consumer – purchase an item, you exchange your money, and you get the item. It’s simple. Sometimes, when commissioning a custom vehicle, for example, you pay a portion of the total cost of the vehicle upfront and then make additional payments based on a purchase agreement that both you, the buyer, and the builder have signed. Simple, right? Well, it’s not so simple if you’re Mark Racop, owner of Fiberglass Freaks.
Inside Indiana Business
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
95.3 MNC
Indiana electric-vehicle infrastructure plan open for public comment
The Indiana Department of Transportation wants Hoosiers to weigh in on the state’s proposed electric vehicle charging network. The state is investing more than $100 million dollars in the new, multiyear project, with funding from last year’s federal bipartisan infrastructure law. Scott Manning, deputy chief of staff of...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
Clarksville Starbucks workers become chain’s first in Indiana to unionize
The staff is the second at a Louisville-area Starbucks to unionize. In May, employees at an East End location voted in favor of a union.
What you need to know when filing a homeowners claim in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) has some tips to help in the event your home is damaged or destroyed by a covered disaster. A press release says homeowners insurance includes a type of property insurance that pays for losses and damages to your home if it is damaged or destroyed by […]
wbiw.com
CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at ‘high risk’ of spreading COVID-19
INDIANA – On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, more than half of Indiana was classified in the high-risk category for spreading COVID-19. The counties listed on the CDC data map as having a “high” community risk of spreading COVID-19 include: Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, Fountain, Vermillion, Steuben, Noble, Dekalb, Fulton, Cass, Miami, Howard, Grant, Huntington, Tipton, Jay, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Washington, Scott, Jackson, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, and Ohio counties.
Fox17
Michigan prof who made vulgar video quits, settles for $95K
DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a three-year gag order. As part of the deal, Barry Mehler retired from Ferris State University rather...
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana House advances bill that includes $225 payment to taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - During its Friday session, the Indiana House passed a bill that would give Hoosier taxpayers a $225 refund. Lawmakers say H.B. 1001 was created in an effort to help Hoosiers who have been impacted by inflation. However, Senate leadership has already rejected the...
wdrb.com
Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services
In a legal turn of events, a former Indiana family will be allowed to sue Indiana's Department of Child Services. It all stems from the Jerger family choosing to treat their young daughter Jaelah with CBD instead of pharmaceutical drugs for her seizures.
