Appreciation: Bill Russell lived a life like very few others

www.sfgate.com
Related
Bill Russell's Daughter Account of Racism He Faced Resurfaces
Th NBA legend died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family said.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflected on decades of friendship with ‘personal hero’ Bill Russell
"When Bill laughed, you couldn’t not laugh along." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 3-2 on Monday night in Houston. The win moves Boston back to .500 at 52-52. Off the field, the Red Sox made a trio of trades on Monday, including sending longtime catcher Christian Vázquez across the field to the team’s opponent that night, the Astros.
Popculture
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
NBC Sports
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Bill Russell
Here are some facts that you might not have known about the legendary Celtics great! The post 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Bill Russell appeared first on NewsOne.
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to do 1 major thing in honor of Bill Russell
Magic Johnson wants to see the NBA pay tribute to Bill Russell in a big way. The retired Hall of Famer Johnson posted a tweet on Tuesday calling on the league to retire the late great Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the NBA. Johnson’s message comes just days after...
Bill Russell Never Stopped Fighting
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When I think of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who died on Sunday at the age of 88, one of the first things that always comes to mind is a quote from one of his former teammates, the late Tommy Heinsohn, in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 1999.
Remembering Bill Russell: The Greatest Winner in Sports
The Celtics icon and 11-time NBA champion leaves a profound impact, on and off the court.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's No. 6, currently worn by LeBron James, to be retired across NBA
Bill Russell, one of the greatest and most important athletes across all sports history, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. Naturally, the tributes came pouring in from the NBA community and beyond. Russell won 11 NBA championships, including eight straight from 1959-66. The final two he won...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan, Hornets Release Statement Following the Passing of Bill Russell
The NBA family lost one of their most beloved members today at the age of 88 as Bill Russell passed away peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, right there with him. He leaves behind the legacy of one of the most storied careers in league history, celebrating 11 NBA championships. He will not only be remembered for his historic winning and accomplishments on the court, but also for all of his work and leading he did during the civil rights movement.
Tyler Herro's Cryptic Tweet On Wednesday
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro sent out a tweet on Wednesday. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Has The Perfect Plan To Honor Bill Russell
The NBA – and the entire world – lost a legend this past weekend when Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Russell is easily one of the most important figures in sports history and is still considered perhaps the best to ever play basketball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering NBA legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell
Bill Russell, the greatest winner in the history of team sports and one of the most important athletes to ever live, died Sunday at 88. By the numbers: Russell's basketball legacy is beyond well-known. Yet reviewing his jaw-dropping accomplishments never gets old. He won a record 11 NBA titles, all...
NBC Sports
Remembering Bill Russell's brief stint as Kings coach, GM
Bill Russell, who peacefully passed away Sunday at the age of 88, is best known for winning 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics across a 13-year Hall of Fame career. But his legendary basketball career also crossed paths with the Kings organization in the late 1980s. Russell signed a...
Ezekiel Elliott to miss Cowboys preseason
It appears as though the Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive players this pre season, with star running back Ezekiel Elliott confirming that plan on Wednesday.
Comments / 0