Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking Traveler
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Upcoming Concerts In Charlotte | PHOTOS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can’t download a live music experience so go ahead and buy the concert tickets! Life is short. Tuesday, August 9th at 7 p.m. Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour at PNC Music Pavilion. Thursday, August 11th at 6:30 p.m. Wiz...
WCNC
Get ready for "Live at 11"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of summertime fun to be had. “Live at 11” in Ballantyne’s backyard has two more shows coming up and here to tell us more is Hailey Rorie. “Live at 11” is a concert series in its second year. The series supports local causes. It will also help kids as they gear up to return to school. This year at 5:30pm Kids in America will be featured. They are an 80s tribute band. Come on out it will be lots of fun.
Blumenthal Performing Arts Launches The Charlotte International Arts Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lineup has been announced for Blumenthal’s new Charlotte International Arts Festival. The annual festival will celebrate local and international arts across various genres, mediums, and cultures from September 16th through October 2nd in Charlotte and surrounding areas. Officials say locations from Uptown to Ballantyne...
Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: WBTV’s Maureen O’Boyle On to Next Act
After 19 years, WBTV’s Maureen O’Boyle is moving on to her next act. We had a chance to talk to Maureen the day of her last broadcast on WBTV. She talked about how she came home to Charlotte after 19 years on the national media scene. We discussed the stories that meant the most to […]
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Alice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Alice. Alice is about 3 years old and weighs 46 pounds. She is currently being fostered but is available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting Alice or any...
15 Best Restaurants in Charlotte NC You Must Try
For those looking for the best restaurants in Charlotte North Carolina, we have you covered! Check out our list below for the best places to dine in Charlotte. Charlotte is a great city to explore. In fact, Charlotte makes our list for one of the best weekend getaways in North Carolina! Whether you are an art-lover, history buff, or outdoor enthusiast you are sure to work up an appetite!
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. South End Exchange If you’re looking for high-end furniture at a […] The post 5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Kendrick Lamar Bringing Tour to Charlotte Tonight
Kendrick Lamar will be in Charlotte tonight for his "The Big Steppers" tour.
Governor Cooper Invites Music Midtown To N.C. On Twitter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta was canceled over a decision linked to gun laws, Governor Roy Cooper suggested the festival be held in Charlotte. Cooper took to Twitter to say the festival could be held in one of many amazing outdoor spaces in the...
Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there
I arrived at Mama Ricotta’s just 30 minutes after it opened on a Monday afternoon; by noon there wasn’t an empty seat in the dining room. This is something that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, according to owner Frank Scibelli. “It took us about five weeks to get busy, and then we were busy […] The post Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K Scheduled For October 22nd
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd is underway. Officials say the event takes place on the airfield of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with two miles of runway and a close-up at aircraft landing and taking off. The...
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Neighbors hope to save beloved community pool in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — For nearly six decades, the Coulwood Community Pool has been the place for families in west Charlotte to make memories. But the aging pool needs repairs, and if they’re not made soon, it may have to close for good. The pool has been a gathering spot...
Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CATS hears from passengers impacted by schedule changes
CHARLOTTE — You may soon see fewer Charlotte Area Transit System buses on the road. This week, CATS is hearing from riders impacted by upcoming schedule changes affecting nearly a dozen bus routes. One of those pop-up meetings was held Tuesday at the transit center in uptown Charlotte. Starting...
WBTV
Smart Shopper: $50 Membership At The YMCA!
CHARLOTTE, NC– If you’ve been thinking about membership at The Y, now is the time! Beginning August 1 – September 28, families who join the Y will pay just $50 per month for their first 3 months of membership. A 2 Adult + 2 Child membership is...
2 new Black-owned breweries in Charlotte aim to change industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the craft beer industry expands in Charlotte, one untapped market is about to emerge. It’s been three years since Charlotte — a city with than 30 craft breweries — has had a Black-owned brewery. Three Spirits Brewery was Charlotte’s only Black-owned brewery. It opened in 2016 but closed three years later without explanation.
