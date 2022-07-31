Appreciation: Bill Russell lived a life like very few others

There have been a ton of great players throughout NBA history, but only a select few stand out from the rest. In fact, very few players have ever had the chance to be included on the Mount Rushmore of all-time greats. One of those players is none other than Bill Russell, the greatest winner in basketball history. The legendary Celtics center passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that is incomparable. With 11 championship rings to his name and a history of changing the NBA on and off the court, Russell will truly be missed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO