WATCH: Tennessee Coordinators Talk The Start Of Fall Practice

www.rockytopinsider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Camden Sewell Returning To Tennessee For Fifth Season
Tennessee right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell is returning to Knoxville for one final college season, Sewell shared on social media Tuesday. Sewell has been one of Tennessee’s top relievers in his four years in Knoxville and is using his fifth season of eligibility offered by the NCAA’s due to the COVID-19 shortened season.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal
Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
rockytopinsider.com
‘He’s Not Slow’: Heupel Impressed by Squirrel White’s Speed After Day One
Tennessee fans will grow to know newcomer Marquarius White over the course of this season and the following ones. However, that isn’t the exact name that people will be familiar with – it’s Squirrel White. After committing to Tennessee in July of 2021, the Pinson, Alabama native...
rockytopinsider.com
How Joey Halzle Unlocked Hendon Hooker’s Potential Using Basketball
Something clicked for Hendon Hooker during the 2021 year. After spending three years at Virginia Tech, Hooker decided to enter his name into the transfer portal in December of 2020. Less than one month later, Hooker announced that he would be transferring to Tennessee. But even after transferring to Knoxville,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Fall Camp Notes And Observations: Practice Two
Tennessee returned to Haslam Field for its second practice of fall camp Tuesday on a sunny Knoxville morning. As per usual, the Vols started their day stretching and doing some slight drill work on the indoor practice field before making it outside for the bulk of the work. Tennessee only...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Roster Update Following MLB Draft Signing Period
The Aug. 1 deadline for high school and collegiate players to sign professionally has passed and Tennessee baseball’s 2023 roster is starting to come into frame. Tennessee lost all 10 players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft but its recruiting class faired well in the draft and the Vols have restocked their roster in the transfer portal.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Running Back To Miss Entire Season
Tennessee running back Len’Neth Whitehead will miss the entirety of the 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel announced Sunday at Tennessee’s preseason media days. “Len’Neth will be out for the entire year this year,” Heupel said. “He sustained an upper body injury a couple weeks ago, had season ending surgery.”
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Opens Vols’ Media Day in Knoxville
Tennessee’s 2022 fall camp officially kicked off with a media day on Sunday in Knoxville. Vols head coach Josh Heupel was the first to take to the stage, where he both spoke about the current state of the program and answered questions about the team from the media. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Football Practice Highlights – Day Two
Tennessee hit the practice field on Tuesday for the second time this fall with camp officially underway. The Vols began the practice in the indoor facility going through warm-ups, stretching, and some light drills. After about 10-15 minutes inside, the team moved outside to split up into position groups. Check...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Takeaways From Tennessee Football Media Day
Before beginning fall practice this week, Tennessee hosted its in house media day Sunday. Second year coach Josh Heupel as well as coordinators Tim Banks and Alex Golesh took to the podium to talk to the media while nine players were available to preview the season with the media. Here...
rockytopinsider.com
Monthly Archives: July 2022
Before beginning fall practice this week, Tennessee hosted its in house media day Sunday. Second year coach Josh Heupel as well as coordinators Tim... Tennessee's 2022 fall camp officially kicked off with a media day on Sunday in Knoxville. Vols head coach Josh Heupel was the first to... Tennessee offensive...
Yardbarker
The best players in Tennessee women's basketball history
Tennessee was the first true power in the NCAA era of women's basketball. Guided by late legend Pat Summitt, who built a program into the gold standard of women's basketball during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, the Lady Vols have won eight national championships — second most in NCAA history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockytopinsider.com
Reigning AAC Player Of The Year Transferring To Tennessee Baseball
Reigning AAC Player of the Year Griffin Merritt announced he is transferring to Tennessee Monday afternoon. Merritt is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year after starring at left field for the Bearcats a season ago. The Cincinnati, Ohio native hit .315 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs...
WBIR
Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
indherald.com
#Enclave: Scott County’s ill-fated Union regiment
It was at nine o’clock on the morning of August 13, 1862 that Scott County’s largest Civil War battle began. That morning, Confederate forces under the command of Capt. T.M. Nelson approached Huntsville on River Road, southeast of the small village, where they engaged with Union soldiers under the command of Col. William T. Clift, who had raised an infantry regiment in Scott County.
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Roane County
Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
wvlt.tv
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
Woman killed after an auto-pedestrian collision in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, a woman lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Knoxville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Kingston Pike and Mohican Street at 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
Comments / 0