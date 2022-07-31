Angels' Mike Trout says back injury is getting better

www.foxsports.com
FOX Sports
Juan Soto trade: How Nationals went first to worst and dealt a franchise icon
It actually happened. Juan Soto, already with a career's worth of accomplishments to his name but still just 23 years old, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Deadline Day. The trade rumors had swirled since mid-July, when Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals that would have been the largest contract in baseball history. Washington then put the face of the franchise on the market and on Tuesday reeled in a package that reportedly includes LHP MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, minor-league outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and minor-league RHP Jarlin Susana.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reacts to LA Trade Rumors
Clayton Kershaw doesn't think the Dodgers have to make a big trade to win it all.
Dodgers News: LA Prospect Gets Promoted to the Majors After Zach McKinstry Trade
After utility player, Zach McKinstry was traded to the Cubs for RP Chris Martin, the Dodgers called up James Outman from the minors to fill a spot on the active roster
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
Vin Scully, forever the voice of the Dodgers, dies at 94
Vin Scully, voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, died Tuesday
Dodgers News: LA Trades Former All-Star to Seattle Mariners for Cash
Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb has been traded to the Seattle Mariners.
FOX Sports
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
MLB・
CBS Sports
MLB trade rumors: Shohei Ohtani to remain with Angels at deadline, but Yankees, Padres made 'serious' offers
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), so teams now have less than 24 hours to address their needs and improve their rosters for the stretch run. We've already seen a few big names dealt and surely more trades are on the way. Monday's...
Photos | Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)
A look back at the life of prolific Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who worked 67 seasons in the broadcast booth for the team before retiring in 2016.
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Longtime Dodgers Sportscaster Vin Scully Dead at 94
“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more,” the Dodgers said in a statement.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Slams Coors Field Excuses After Tough Outing
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is never one to make excuses, even after a poor start at Coors Field.
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done making moves. Now they're reportedly looking to acquire Detroit Tigers' reliever Gregory Soto.
Bay Area fans remember Vin Scully as 'the greatest ever'
As if it were fate, Vin Scully’s Los Angeles Dodgers were in San Francisco taking on the rival Giants at Oracle Park when his death was announced.
Vin Scully Remembered By MLB's Dodgers, Giants and More: 'An Honor Just to Know Him'
Major League Baseball teams, coaches and players, as well as the the larger sports community, are remembering longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after news of his death at 94. On Tuesday, the Dodgers confirmed Scully had died on its official Twitter page, changing their header to a photo...
FOX Sports
As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out...
Dodgers News: Top LA Trade Chip Reacts to One of His Surprising Statistics
Diego Cartaya says he's surprised with his power surge so far in 2022.
Astros Announce Multiple Roster Moves on Deadline Day
The Houston Astros optioned Korey Lee, Taylor Jones and J.J. Matijevic with the activation of Trey Mancini, Christian Vázquez and Alex Bregman.
Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully
The Rangers manager, a Southern California native and former Dodgers coach, talked about his connection to the late broadcaster on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Cardinals acquire veteran lefty Quintana from Pirates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Quintana has parlayed his success in Pittsburgh into a job in St. Louis. The Pirates traded the veteran left-handed pitcher to the Cardinals on Monday night in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and corner infield prospect Malcolm Nunez. The 33-year-old Quintana signed a $2...
