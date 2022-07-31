Louisville HC Kenny Payne Releases Statement on Bill Russell’s Passing

www.centredaily.com
Louisville G/F Mike James Says He’s Cleared Following Achilles Injury
The redshirt freshman wing was forced to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
Card Chronicle
Louisville basketball’s Mike James cleared to return to action
Some very good news for the Louisville men’s basketball team on Tuesday, as redshirt freshman forward/guard Mike James has announced that he has received full clearance to return to the court. James suffered a torn achilles tendon in his left leg during the first full week of practice last...
Card Chronicle
2021-22 LCPT Championship: NCAA/IARP vs. Armando Bacot
For all the uncool marbles. —Defeated Bring Brohm Home Guy (80%-20%) in the quarterfinals. —Defeated Chris Mack (66%-34%) in the semifinals. —Went yet another year without any sort of movement on the Louisville men’s basketball case from 2016-17. —As many have pointed out, the confusion and waiting has been...
Nation's top girls basketball stars shine at The Run 4 The Roses Tournament
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – If you have any interest in girl’s high school or women’s college basketball, chances are you at least stopped by Louisville, KY in July. Or at least were watching events that were taking place in Louisville. That’s because Louisville was host to The Run 4 The Roses ...
Card Chronicle
Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
--Members of the Louisville women's basketball team were among the first to move into the brand new Denny Crum Hall on Sunday. --Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up his game-by-game predictions for the 2022 Louisville football season and sees the Cards going 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the ACC.
Elite '24 APB Isaac Brown Commits to Louisville
The running back from South Florida is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
Five Questions Heading Into Louisville's Fall Camp
Here are the five biggest questions surrounding the Cardinals as they begin fall practice.
QB Pierce Clarkson talks about his most recent visit to The Ville
Pierce Clarkson didn't need to make another trip to the University of Louisville last weekend. The four-star quarterback from Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco is getting ready to play his senior season with the No. 1 ranked team in the country and has already been committed to Louisville for more than six months, making six different trips to campus.
WLKY.com
Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...
wdrb.com
Bullitt East football senior trio prepared to lead Chargers to new heights in final season together
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East High School football coach Keegan Kendrick stood in front of his players as they all knelt around him. Another summer practice was coming to a close last month, and the new season quickly approached. Kendrick preached multiple messages to his team, but one of the things he mentioned was who they play these football games for.
WLKY.com
Lily Moore earns basketball scholarship after missing 4 years of play due to life-threatening wrist injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lily Moore fulfilled a lifelong dream of signing to play college basketball. "It means everything to me, and I give all glory to God," Moore said. But this was a day she wasn't sure was going to come. Moore suffered a life-threatening injury to her right...
WKYT 27
Frankfort entering new era under head coach Ethan Atchley
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in nearly two decades, the Frankfort Panthers are under new leadership. Former LCA coach Ethan Atchley takes over and is ready to resurrect a highly successful philosophy he used while at LCA...No Huddle No Mercy!. The man behind the wheel of the...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week in Louisville Under $10 (8/1)
It’s Monday, so you probably want to rage. Head to Highland Taproom for metal music and karaoke from local bands Taken Lives and Isolator. As the Facebook description says: “Fun, Food, and Booze.”. Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville. No cover | 6:30-10 p.m. Or maybe you’re more of the nurturing...
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
leoweekly.com
The Street Rod Nationals Return To Louisville, See Schedule
More than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars will hit Louisville this weekend when the Street Rod Nationals return to the Kentucky Expo Center on Thursday, Aug. 4-7. The annual event is a showcase of thousands of “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release.
foodanddine.com
Mai’s Thai’s 21st anniversary party in Jeffersonville is Sat., Aug. 6
Mai’s Thai is old enough to legally drink a festive Singha, and not only will there be a party on August 6, but it’s also the inimitable founder’s 70th birthday celebration and Customer Appreciation Day (noon – 3:00 p.m.) Owner and namesake Mai Kungkran Meyers is...
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
WHAS 11
Kansas family in tragic accident in downtown Louisville last month are finally going home.
The Jones family was in town for a Basketball tournament when they were hit by a car. The father, Trey Jones later died. Amy and Ava Jones can leave Aug. 17th.
tornadopix.com
These twins in Louisville brought life back to their ancestral home
For the neighborhood, it was the creepy old house on the hill, and for the treasures of the groundhogs who lived downstairs, it was a place to dig. But for Stephen Finley, the crumbling, stocky, two-story dwelling in southwest Louisville was his grandparents’ home. Fenley is an iconic name...
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana
Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
