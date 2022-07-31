PCPD to host annual National Night Out event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — This upcoming Tuesday, residents will have the opportunity to meet the people who keep our communities safe day in and day out: our first responders.

The event will be hosted by the Panama City Police Department, the City of Panama City and Gulf Coast State College.

There will be free food, some giveaways, and first responder demonstrations.

The event will be at a new location this year. It will be held at Gulf Coast State College in the main parking lot on 23rd Street.

The fun begins at 5:00 p.m.

