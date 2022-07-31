PCPD to host annual National Night Out event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — This upcoming Tuesday, residents will have the opportunity to meet the people who keep our communities safe day in and day out: our first responders.
The event will be hosted by the Panama City Police Department, the City of Panama City and Gulf Coast State College.State & local candidate forum to be hosted in Bonifay
There will be free food, some giveaways, and first responder demonstrations.
The event will be at a new location this year. It will be held at Gulf Coast State College in the main parking lot on 23rd Street.
