ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

‘Clean It Up’: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Gives Stern Advice to Kelvin Joseph

Centre Daily
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sounds Off On Jimmy Johnson: NFL World Reacts

Jimmy Johnson has yet to be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys team ring of honor. While Jerry Jones has said it's going to happen, there hasn't been any date yet or indication that it's going to happen anytime soon. Sunday night, Jones was asked about this by Newy Scruggs. "I...
NFL
FanSided

Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment

While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Football
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Continues To Be A Regular Season Star

The Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed some form of success since Dak Prescott took over at quarterback. Since he became the starter in 2016, Dallas tallied four winning seasons in six years. The Cowboys also had at least ten victories in three of those seasons. Their worst record over that stretch...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

The Dallas Cowboys become America's most valuable team

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - America's Team is now America's most valuable team. The Dallas Cowboys are worth an estimated $7.64 billion, according to a new report from Sportico. For measure, the average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, an 18% increase from 2021. The Cowboys are also worth $630 million more than the New York Yankees.Behind the Cowboys is the Los Angeles Rams, worth an estimated $5.91 billion. The least valuable franchise is the Cincinnati Bengals, worth an estimated $2.81 billion. A total of 16 NFL teams have an estimated value of $4.14 billion. Meanwhile, there are only four NBA franchises and three MLB franchises that have a value of at least $4 billion.Cowboys owner Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989 for $180 million. Since then, the Jones family has led the Cowboys to a partnership with cryptocurrency platform Blockchain.com, opened 'The Star,' their $1.5 billion headquarters and training complex in Frisco and built AT&T Stadium in Arlington.Sportico's report came from interviews with more than 30 bankers, lawyers, team executives, owners and consultants involved in the sport, as well as public documents.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
FOX Sports

Should Cowboys offer Dak Prescott an extension after this season? | UNDISPUTED

NFL reporter Todd Archer floated the idea of giving Dak Prescott an extension just a year after receiving one. The main reasons were to help with cap management in 2023 as well as getting ahead of a potentially high rising cap down the road. Shannon, should the Cowboys try and extend Dak’s contract?
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Wide Receiver Loss

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major injury to one of their wide receivers on Monday afternoon. James Washington fractured a bone in his right foot during practice and is set to miss the next 6-10 weeks, per ESPN's Todd Archer. Owner Jerry Jones was asked about replacement options in free...
NFL
FOX Sports

Jerry Jones: 'No urgency' about Cowboys' WR injuries

OXNARD, Calif. — It doesn't sound like those phone calls are coming anytime soon. To hear it from the rest of us, the Dallas Cowboys should have spent the last 24 hours looking for someone — anyone — to add to their depleted receiver depth chart. But in assessing the situation following the loss of James Washington to a broken foot, they don't seem to agree.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stern#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Nfl#Lsu#The Cowboys Fish Report
CBS Sports

Jerry Jones says Cowboys won't rush to sign WR following James Washington's injury: 'I like these young guys'

While usually impulsive, Jerry Jones is showing rare patience as it relates to the Dallas Cowboys' current situation at receiver. The Cowboys, who traded away four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper this offseason, suffered a setback Monday when James Washington suffered a foot injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least the next six weeks.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy