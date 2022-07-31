Wiffleball fundraiser raises money for pediatric brain cancer

www.whec.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
WHEC TV-10
More than 400 guests dressed in white to attend Trillium Health fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Trillium Health's White Party is back to celebrate the progress made towards an AIDS-free generation. More than 400 guests, dressed in their best white outfits, will attend Trillium Health's largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. “The White Party is incredibly...
WHEC TV-10
Walk in honor of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Operation Patriot Foundation will be holding a community charity walk at the Mall at Greece Ridge Center in honor of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz on Saturday, August 6th. This will be the third time Operation Patriot Foundation has held a charity walk at the mall. Hundreds joined...
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit National Night Out: A Crime Prevention Rally
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is hosting its "National Night Out" on Wednesday. The crime prevention rally will have free food courtesy of Wegmans. Netsins food truck will be there for dessert. There will be demonstrations and materials available related to crime prevention to provide the...
Lollypop Farm holds special adoption event, cancels fees
“It’s more responsibility on them,” mother Argia Marion said. “It will show them how to take responsibility to take care of a living breathing animal.”
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
WHEC TV-10
When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
WHEC TV-10
Five weeks before school and RCSD has 352 teacher vacancies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two years ago the Rochester City School District didn't have enough bus drivers to get every child to school on the first day of school. This year the problem is teachers. Five weeks from opening day and RCSD has nearly 400 teacher vacancies. "You know...
WHEC TV-10
Roc City Skate Park Phase 2 and 3 design meeting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss Phases 2 and 3 of the Roc City Skate park's development, and to hear from the public. The input gained from Tuesday night's meeting will be used to put together a concept presentation for the city.
WHEC TV-10
Whole Foods on Monroe Ave has opening date set
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has an update to a question many of you have been asking about the status of the construction project for the Whole Foods Supermarket currently going on in Brighton. We talked to the co-owner of the Whole Food Plaza who has some great news...
WHEC TV-10
Man shot outside Lake Ave. Speedway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monday afternoon Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies and Greece Police officers responded to the report of a shooting outside the Speedway at 440 Lake Ave. There was no victim there when they arrived, but the scene was identified. A short time later, a male victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle. The 30-year-old Greece resident was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.
Protesters oppose ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia next month
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Several pastors from Genesee County organized a protest against an event coming to Batavia next month. It's called the "ReAwaken America Tour" and organizers say it focuses on conservative family values, freedom and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York. The event...
WHEC TV-10
City leaders celebrate opening of Rundel Memorial Library north terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — City leaders are celebrating the completion of a milestone and a new step in the Roc the Riverway Project. Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace. Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham says the new site improves access to one of the city's natural landmarks.
NewsChannel 36
NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
WHEC TV-10
City's "Cool Sweep" encourages people to use spray parks, pools, air-conditioned buildings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Need a break from the heat? The City of Rochester has declared a "Cool Sweep" for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees. Cool Sweeps are intended to help city residents find refuge from the heat. You can visit pools, spray parks,...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound, who was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officers confirmed that a 15-year-old male city resident did have a gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles
As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
WHEC TV-10
County and DMV officials hold info session about real ID on Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Representatives of the DMV and the Monroe County Executive's Office will be at the Rochester International Airport on Tuesday to inform community members about getting a real ID. You can learn more about the real ID by attending an info session at 11:30 a.m. Starting...
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
chronicle-express.com
FROM PAGES PAST: 1972 - Hurricane Agnes flood receding
The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
WHEC TV-10
RPD Chief, Officers remember Ofc. Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After the family of fallen RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz spoke at the funeral, we heard from police. RPD Chief David Smith began by thanking the Mazurkiewicz family for sharing their husband, father and grandfather with the department and the people of our city. “And although...
