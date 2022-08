TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana, Ark. Police Department is holding their PRIDE Academy for incoming sixth-graders August 1 through 5 at Texarkana, Ark. middle school. PRIDE stands for Personal Responsibility in Daily Efforts and equips students with ways to combat Peer pressure, as well as teaching Responsibility, Integrity, Decision-making skills and success through Empowerment.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO