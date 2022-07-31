Female Driver Dead After Plunging Pickup Truck Into Water Off Pemberton Point In Hull

Authorities are investigating in Hull after a woman drove her pickup truck into the water off Pemberton Point in Hull.

Multiple crews responded to the area of 180 Main Street, near Hull Gut, around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Hull Police and Fire said in a joint release.

After a large search, the truck and driver were found around 6 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity has yet to be released. Onlookers described the horrific scene.

"Never in a million years did I think I would hear a lady deliberately drove her truck into the gut. A man tried to jump in and help her and she said Bye and rolled up her window," one person said on Facebook . "I can’t imagine what happened that was so terrible that this woman felt this was her only way out."

When I heard so many sirens go by my house. I threw on a hat and ran out the door to go make sure it had nothing to do... Posted by Tiffany Spooner on Sunday, July 31, 2022

The car was reportedly being pushed further away from the shore as dive teams and marine units worked to rescue those trapped inside. Though unknown how deep the car was, it reportedly landed an estimated 40 yards offshore, according to @BostonAreaAlerts on Twitter .

The incident sparked responses from the Hull Harbormaster, Boston Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, Marine Unit and Airwing, as well as the Massachusetts Environmental Police, MassPort, the U.S. Coast Guard and Cohasset Police.

The incident is under investigation but authorities believe foul play was not involved.