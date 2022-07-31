ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking "Star Trek" star, dies at age 89

Nichelle Nichols, known for her role as Nyota Uhura in "Star Trek: The Original Series" has died at the age of 89. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, announced Nichols'  death Sunday in a Facebook post. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away," he wrote. "Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers...
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: "I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family." George Takei, who played...
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols

The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols' son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother's Facebook page. "Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
