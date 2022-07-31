Heat Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southern Highlands Thunderstorms will be on the increase through the evening. The higher amounts of monsoonal moisture isn`t expected to move north of the Nevada border until late this evening, therefore limited wetting rains are expected with any thunderstorm through sunset RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR OWYHEE MOUNTAINS AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 423 AND 426 * THUNDERSTORMS...Becoming scattered by late afternoon. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected in the vicinity of any thunderstorms.

OWYHEE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO