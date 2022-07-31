Angels OF Mike Trout making progress with back injury

www.gwinnettprepsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
Related
Rosario hits 450-foot homer, Guardians top Diamondbacks 7-4
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Rosario’s 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field, topping the 447-footer by Boston’s Alex Verdugo on June 25. His sixth homer of the year lifted Cleveland to a 4-0 lead in the fifth. Shane Bieber (6-6) struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner permitted two runs and four hits without issuing a walk. Gonzalez homered off Kevin Ginkel in the sixth and doubled home a run in the seventh to push the Guardians’ advantage to 7-2. José Ramírez and Myles Straw also drove in a run as Cleveland remained one game behind AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Castillo, early power send Mariners past Cole, Yankees 7-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday. Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers. “It was just another Luis Castillo start,” said Winker, who played with the pitcher in Cincinnati. “He did great. First start here, I’m sure he was fired up and excited and he did his thing.” Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month. The right-hander allowed three runs and walked three.
NFL’s Vernon Davis Backs Aussie Hoops League as D.C. Ties Go Global
Click here to read the full article. Vernon Davis starred in the NFL but deep-down has always been a basketball fan. He’s turning his longtime passion into an investment with the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League. While several current and former NBA players have invested in the Australian league, Davis is the first NFLer to become a minority owner in the NBL. He purchased roughly a 5% stake in the team, according to people familiar with the transaction. It’s a hometown connection of sorts for the Washington, D.C., native, who is joining forces with Jason Levien, co-owner of...
NFL・
Humphries Reacts to 3-Year Contract Extension: 'It's Amazing'
Offensive lineman D.J. Humphries had plenty to say after locking in with the Arizona Cardinals for four more seasons.
Comments / 0