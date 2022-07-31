Angels OF Mike Trout making progress with back injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday. Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers. “It was just another Luis Castillo start,” said Winker, who played with the pitcher in Cincinnati. “He did great. First start here, I’m sure he was fired up and excited and he did his thing.” Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month. The right-hander allowed three runs and walked three.

