Full Results: ‘What’s NeXt? With Johnny Gargano’ From Starrcast V

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
Popular Actress Comes To The Realization She Might ‘Love WWE’
You’ve watched her in Marvel productions like the Thor films and WandaVision, as well as the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” but what does Kat Dennings enjoy watching? If you were asking her last night around the time WWE SummerSlam was ending, Dennings would have said WWE. She took to her Twitter account after the show, revealing that it was the first time she had ever watched SummerSlam.
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
Ric Flair’s Last Match Live Coverage (07/31) – Flair & Andrade Vs. Lethal & Jarrett
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
Ronda Rousey Suspended By WWE
I guess you can’t do that. According to a report from WWE.com, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended from the company. This is due to her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam 2022, following her match with Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Rejected Idea For Major SummerSlam Angle
The SummerSlam premium live event aired from Nashville on Saturday and Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the match Becky Lynch showed respect to Bianca Belair with a handshake and then Bayley made her surprise return, but she didn’t return alone. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared alongside Io Shirai and Dakota Kai.
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Big Trailer Spot At WWE SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar’s tractor stunt at WWE SummerSlam didn’t quite go according to plan. According to PWInsider, Lesnar pushing the ring towards the announce table and lifting the ring with a tractor was “far rougher and harder than anyone had planned for.” According to the report, there was at least one rehearsal of the spot with a member of the production team lifting the ring. It does not sound like Lesnar himself got any practice with the tractor, outside of his extensive farming experience.
Bianca Belair Addresses WWE’s 4 Horsewomen’s Main Event Dominance
Bianca Belair is sitting top of the women’s division right now as “Raw” Women’s Champion, but that is a role she has risen to incredibly quickly, having only made her debut on the main roster in 2020. She has worked hard for that change in position, but it has left Belair in a spot that she finds odd at times.
Will Ospreay Wants AEW Star To Leave NJPW
After night 8 of the G1 Climax 32 on July 30, NJPW star Will Ospreay shared his thoughts about AEW star Lance Archer being back in NJPW. “Why is Lance still here? He’s too big,” the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion said. “Thank god, Jeff’s going. I don’t feel like I could cope. It should be illegal. It just should be illegal. I don’t want him here. Can we please send him away? Tony, Tony, look just, Mr. Khan, I’m begging you. Please keep him on AEW, because otherwise he’s gonna kill me. He’s gonna kill him. Jeff [Cobb] please stop him.”
Mark Henry Believes AEW Star Will Be Dominant Force Like Brock Lesnar
During the latter half of his career, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry was considered by many to be one of the most dominant wrestlers in the world. As such, he knows a thing or two about wrestlers on a roll, and Henry believes he’s seeing that right now in AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.
WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Raw” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s Reported WWE Status
A significant update has developed regarding the WWE statuses of Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE. Brian Alvarez of the “Wrestling Observer Live” podcast stated that he was told by a source in the company that Banks and Naomi have reached a deal to make their return to the company. He added that while he believed he was given accurate information, he couldn’t say that it was 100% definitively true.
WINC Podcast (8/2): WWE NXT 2.0 Review, Triple H, Raw’s Ratings
Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Triple H’s Creative Led WWE Raw Draws Impressive Viewership. – AEW Reportedly Files Trademark For Unique New TV Series. -Backstage News On Major Changes Triple H...
