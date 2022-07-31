ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivals250 OL Markee Anderson commits to South Carolina

By Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Scarlet Nation
 3 days ago
Scarlet Nation

Top 5 Vanderbilt Wins

As we head toward the 2022 season, we are doing a series looking at the top wins against each of the Gamecocks' 2022 opponents. Gamecock Scoop has already looked at the top 5 home openers, the top 5 Arkansas wins, the top 5 Georgia wins, the top 5 non-conference (not Clemson) regular-season wins, the top 5 Bowl wins, the top 5 Kentucky wins, the top 5 wins as an Independent, and the top 5 Missouri wins in program history. Carolina's week 9 opponent is the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt is one of the few SEC programs that the Gamecocks can claim ownership against. In 31 meetings, South Carolina holds a decisive 27-4 advantage and is currently on a 13-game winning streak in the series. Of those 27 victories, 18 have come by at least two scores.
