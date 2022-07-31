Opinion: Danny Tillman the Politician: Be Careful What You Wish For

theievoice.com
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La Verne
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
Mr. Fries Man Ontario: a creative new take on a classic food stapleEugene AdamsOntario, CA
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Fontana Herald News
FUSD administrators are promoted into new leadership positions
Seven of Fontana Unified School District’s top administrators have been promoted into new leadership positions for the 2022-23 school year, with four FUSD campuses welcoming new principals and three former principals moving to the district office. “We are excited to see so many of our finest educators taking on...
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
Exemplary Riverside Youths Honored At Annual Jamil Dada Excellence Awards
The Riverside County Workforce Development Board has honored 10 youths from across the county for their exemplary character while overcoming some of life’s most significant challenges. The 2022 Jamil Dada Character Excellence Youth Awards identified young leaders in their communities who, in spite of difficult and sometimes tragic situations,...
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
LA's County's 211LA telephone service may be transferred to private-sector management
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering transferring the 211 information hotline for health and social services to a private management firm.
pasadenanow.com
Public Memorial Service to be Held For Councilmember Kennedy in September
A public service for Councilmember John J. Kennedy will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in Centennial Square in front of City Hall. A reception will follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Kennedy died on July 21. He was recently elected to another four-year term...
newsantaana.com
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
sb-american.com
New School Year Brings New Principals To San Bernardino City Schools
Six San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) campuses will begin the 2022–2023 school year on Monday, August 1 with new principals who are eager to work with families to foster collaborative relationships that put students on a path to success. SBCUSD invests in growing its own crop of...
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff's department to host hiring event Saturday
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department recruitment drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process almost immediately. "Department employees will be on-site to provide career...
spectrumnews1.com
'Atheist Street Pirates' tracking, removing illegally posted religious signs
LOS ANGELES — Spearheaded by Atheists United Executive Director Evan Clark, the “street pirates” are a volunteer group that tracks (using public online reporting), investigates and removes illegally posted religious signs from public spaces in the Los Angeles area. The group has formed an alliance with the...
Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around
After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
California tenants: Your rent could increase up to 10% starting Aug. 1; here's why
LOS ANGELES - Starting August 1, landlords in California are allowed to increase rents on some apartments by as much as 10%, which is the maximum allowed under state law. This comes after the elimination of statewide eviction protections that were in place for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
iebusinessdaily.com
Seniors-only community in Rancho Cucamonga sold
A multifamily project in Rancho Cucamonga restricted to people 55 years old and older has been sold. The Village on 5th, a 264-unit property at Fairway View Place, changed ownership late last month for an undisclosed sum, according to CBRE. Acacia Capital Corp. a real estate firm in San Mateo,...
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
13-year-old from Fontana accepted to medical school: 'Don't let anybody tell you no'
At just 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has already been accepted to medical school after graduating high school last year.
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation
In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
School Starts This Week for Apple Valley & Hesperia Students Remember The Rules Of The Road
VICTOR VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> It’s back to school! The new school year starts on Wednesday morning for Apple Valley students and Thursday for Hesperia students. Motorists are being reminded to slow down and stay alert in neighborhoods and in school zones. And remember the roadwork...
