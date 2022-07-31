Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,' Has Died at 89

www.nbcchicago.com
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie. The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise. With filming now complete on the third and final season,...
ComicBook
Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing Star Trek Icon, Dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died. She was 89 years old. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, confirmed the news with a message posted to Nichols' Facebook page. It read, "Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper."
Nichelle Nichols Used Her ‘Star Trek’ Fame to Get Women Into Space (Video)
As Trekkies around the world mourn and reflect on the legacy of “Star Trek” icon Nichelle Nichols, those who have actually traveled into the final frontier are honoring the actress’ pivotal work in getting women and people of color into NASA’s astronaut program. On Paramount+, alongside...
spoilertv.com
Paramount Announces Major "Star Trek" Crossover With Original Series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" And "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES MAJOR “STAR TREK” CROSSOVER. WITH ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS”. The Epic Crossover Episode, Which Will Take Place in Season Two of. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Was Revealed During Today’s. “Star Trek” Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con July...
Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actress whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday. She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday by the actress’s son Kyle.“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model...
Engadget
‘Star Trek: Picard’ season three trailer teases return of ‘The Next Generation’ cast
Paramount has shared a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard. And while we already knew Picard’s final adventure would , it’s still good to see some characters we haven’t seen in a while. The minute-long clip Paramount released during San Diego Comic-Con features voiceovers from nearly all of Picard’s season three cast, including LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn. It’s not much more than what Paramount had to offer back in April, but at least this time we get to see the former crew of the USS Enterprise in their new uniforms.
