ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

By JME Staff
wjct.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wjct.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron

Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Springfield, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

RISE: A Real Estate Company opens its new Jacksonville headquarters

RISE: A Real Estate Company opened its relocated headquarters July 21 in Deerwood Park. Previously based in Valdosta, Georgia, RISE specializes in development, construction and management of apartments. RISE bought the nearly 60,000-square-foot Deerwood Park building at 10161 Centurion Parkway N. in December 2021 for about $7 million and has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Riverfront access to Riverside a reality

Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Springfield
Person
St Augustine
Person
Jme
News4Jax.com

Vote for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood

Where is Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood? Vote now!. You can vote once per day from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below. We will reject write-in submissions that...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools

VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
point2homes.com

13283 N Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32218

$1,447 - $2,330 USD / mo. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Apartment Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Community Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Building Units for 13283 N Main St. 1 Bed. 1 Bath. 45 Available. from $1,447. 2 Beds. 2...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Music Hall#Jax#Classic Rock#Socal Reggae#Archetype Riverside Nyc#Archetype In Riverside#Aussie#Circa Survive
Action News Jax

Arlington Hills Lotto player wins $1,000 a week, for life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a busy week for Florida Lottery players in Jacksonville. One lucky Jacksonville local will be collecting $1,000 a week, for life. On Thursday, July 28, someone walked into the BP gas station on Merrill Road in Arlington Hills. A Cash4Life ticket was purchased,...
wjct.org

Flying Fish Taphouse taking over former Millhouse Restaurant

The city has issued a permit for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road. Plans...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

Walk-in mammogram’s two Saturdays a month!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — HCA Florida Memorial Women’s Center is responding to the increasing demand for Saturday clinic hours to offer a mammogram. Starting on July 30, the Women’s Center will offer regularly scheduled on-the-spot mammograms every second and fourth Saturday of each month. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur

Time travel may not exist, but Jacksonville’s Memorial Park Association is opening a window to the past by working to restore Memorial Park to its original grandeur. Through the association’s construction committee for the Spirit of Victory campaign to restore Memorial Park per the “Master Plan” — established in 2013 — construction is currently underway on the park’s esplanade.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy