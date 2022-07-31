Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

wjct.org
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Town Council appoints new council member, vice mayorJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Global Leadership Summit broadcast at Fleming Island church with speakers, country group Lady AZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
SPOTLIGHT: Keith Urban returns to Jacksonville for two nights
Jacksonville, Fl — Keith Urban fans will have two chances to see their favorite performer in Jacksonville this week. Urban’s ‘The Speed of Now’ tour, with special guest Ingrid Andress, will be at Daily’s Place on Thursday and Friday. The Jumbo Shrimp are home against...
Zoës Kitchen closing some Jacksonville locations, will become Cava Grill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Zoës Kitchen is out and Panera Bread is in at Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Mediterranean inspired restaurant chain had a sign taped to its door Tuesday stating that it's closing Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the other end of the shopping center, workers were putting the...
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron
Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
First Coast News
'Everybody thinks his name is Tony Boselli, but it's not': Behind-the-scenes with the Boselli family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She's the youngest of Tony and Ansli Boselli's five children. For most of our interview, she smiled and didn't chatter much. She was polite enough to wait for her turn. Then, when she got the microphone, Ansli Boselli, who's turning 13, lit up with some spunky...
Memorial services announced for Tasheka ‘TySheeks’ Young
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community will get a chance to honor the life of local mother and former DJ Tasheka “TySheeks” Young. Young was known by many as “TySheeks.” She previously worked for POWER 106.1, which is owned by Action News Jax parent company Cox Media Group.
Jacksonville Daily Record
RISE: A Real Estate Company opens its new Jacksonville headquarters
RISE: A Real Estate Company opened its relocated headquarters July 21 in Deerwood Park. Previously based in Valdosta, Georgia, RISE specializes in development, construction and management of apartments. RISE bought the nearly 60,000-square-foot Deerwood Park building at 10161 Centurion Parkway N. in December 2021 for about $7 million and has...
residentnews.net
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
fox13news.com
‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beachgoers in Jacksonville got more than a day of fun in the sun after sharks were spotted swimming in shallow water. In a video shot Saturday afternoon, sharks can be seen swimming close to the shoreline at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville. A person in the video can...
News4Jax.com
Vote for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood
Where is Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood? Vote now!. You can vote once per day from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below. We will reject write-in submissions that...
Hopefuls buy Mega Millions tickets at lucky Mandarin store
MANDARIN, Fla. — In the second-largest Mega Millions drawing in the game’s history, people in Jacksonville and across the country hope to win the $1.28 billion jackpot. “I would be really excited to win, and I’ve got a lot of good plans. I might drop off the face of the earth a little bit,” Wade Schemer said.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools
VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
point2homes.com
13283 N Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32218
$1,447 - $2,330 USD / mo. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Apartment Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Community Amenities for 13283 N Main St. Building Units for 13283 N Main St. 1 Bed. 1 Bath. 45 Available. from $1,447. 2 Beds. 2...
Starbucks in Jacksonville on San Jose Boulevard & Ricky Drive is closed, workers striking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Starbucks located at 11441 San Jose Boulevard at the corner of Ricky Drive is closed all day Monday as employees protest outside. The store's staff is protesting to demand that Starbucks recognize their union, Hannah Craville, a shift manager at the store, said. The store...
Arlington Hills Lotto player wins $1,000 a week, for life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a busy week for Florida Lottery players in Jacksonville. One lucky Jacksonville local will be collecting $1,000 a week, for life. On Thursday, July 28, someone walked into the BP gas station on Merrill Road in Arlington Hills. A Cash4Life ticket was purchased,...
wjct.org
Flying Fish Taphouse taking over former Millhouse Restaurant
The city has issued a permit for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road. Plans...
Report: Hospital ignored complaints about Jacksonville surgeon, 350 lawsuits filed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A surgeon in Jacksonville reportedly caused “hundreds of devastating injuries” while his hospital ignored complaints from patients after he started displaying signs of an alleged neurological disorder, reports Elizabeth Chuck for NBC. NBC reports that 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100...
Walk-in mammogram’s two Saturdays a month!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — HCA Florida Memorial Women’s Center is responding to the increasing demand for Saturday clinic hours to offer a mammogram. Starting on July 30, the Women’s Center will offer regularly scheduled on-the-spot mammograms every second and fourth Saturday of each month. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
PRICED OUT OF JAX: Southern Roots Filling Station owner says he’s facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some popular local restaurants and other businesses say they’re being priced out of Jacksonville due to rising rental costs. Action News Jax spoke with the owner of the Southern Roots Filling Station in Riverside. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Jacksonville’s City Councilmember Rory Diamond introduces ‘Keep Our Families Together Act’
Jacksonville — City Councilman Rory Diamond introduces “Keep Our Families Together Act” to help alleviate Jacksonville’s housing crisis. The legislation allows people to build ‘Accessory Dwelling Units’ (ADU)’s secondary housing units on an already existing single family lot. Sponsored by Council members Michael...
residentnews.net
Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur
Time travel may not exist, but Jacksonville’s Memorial Park Association is opening a window to the past by working to restore Memorial Park to its original grandeur. Through the association’s construction committee for the Spirit of Victory campaign to restore Memorial Park per the “Master Plan” — established in 2013 — construction is currently underway on the park’s esplanade.
