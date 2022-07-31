Semi-Translucent Sole Units Land On This Stealthy Nike Air Max Terrascape 90

sneakernews.com
The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning
Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37
Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid
Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “Stealth”
With a recent preview of Jordan Brand’s Fall 2022 footwear collection going live on SNKRS, official images of said drops are beginning to emerge via the brand’s official images. This includes the PSG Jordan 5 Low, the J Balvin Jordan 2, and more, but on the more “GR” front is this white/grey pairing on the Air Jordan 12 dubbed the “Stealth”.
Team Red And Grey Cover The Nike Air Max Plus
Few can withstand the heavy modifications of Nike’s design team like the Air Max Plus can. Since its resurgence in the mid-late 2010s, the 1998 model has lent its DNA to top-sellers like the Air Vapormax Plus and later the Air Max Terrascape Plus, but there are plenty of loyalists who will stick with the tried and true original.
Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez
First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
What the Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Looks Like In ‘Hi-Res Blue’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new concept colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN sneaker has surfaced on social media. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared a mock-up depiction of Kanye West’s...
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Releasing December 3rd
The Air Jordan 2 continuous its dichotomous nature as the 1987 model appears in both OG-style color-blocking and far-out design concepts through collaborative routes. Nina Chanel Abney and Union Los Angeles have done impressive jobs at re-imagining the second Air Jordan model, but Jordan Brand’s also sticking to the proven formula of simple colorway swaps for its upcoming release slate.
The Nike Air Max 90 Returns In A Fresh Grey And Blue Mix
Despite debuting 32 years ago, the Nike Air Max 90 remains one of the most popular products currently offered by the Swoosh. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a compelling mix of greys and blues. Color-blocking deviates from the model’s inaugural style, with mudguards, quarter panels and base layers opting for varying shades of grey. TPU components and swooshes at the profiles deviate in contrasting blues that won’t seem out of place in either a summer or fall sneaker rotation. Air Max units underfoot don’t indulge in any eye-catching tone, but their surrounding cassette does. Lastly, waffle-patterned tread bring down some of the blue colors found up-top, creating an equal balance between the sneaker’s two titular hues.
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Release Postponed To October
The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas,” which released earlier this year in WMNS Exclusive sizing, produced excitement even amongst the brand’s male demographic. And while much of this audience was barred from enjoying said colorway, they’ll at least be able to indulge in its upcoming sequel: the “Black Canvas.”
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection
For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”
Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 16th to July 22nd
Given the number of swoosh and Jumpman logos that appear on hardwood courts, storied pitches and other battlegrounds, it’s difficult avoiding work coming out from NIKE, Inc.’s world headquarters. Over the last week, official and unofficial looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike Air Max models and more...
Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection
Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
