Newcomers energize veteran Hawkeye women

siouxcityjournal.com
Daily Iowan
Davis to add depth, versatility for Iowa women’s basketball
The word surrounding Molly Davis at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during a July 29 Iowa women’s basketball availability session was experience. Davis, from Midland, Michigan, transferred from Central Michigan to Iowa this summer after three years in the Chippewa backcourt. The 5-foot-7 guard has two seasons of college eligibility left and...
977wmoi.com
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Sellouts
Only one home football game for the Iowa Hawkeyes still has tickets available. The University of Iowa announces the season opener against South Dakota State on September 3rd is now sold out, joining all Iowa home games, except for the Black Friday game against Nebraska. ***Courtesy of Total Traffic News***
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Lee chases perfection
IOWA CITY — Logan Lee understands he will never reach the ultimate objective, but that won’t prevent him from chasing it. The Iowa defensive tackle from Orion has continued his pursuit of perfection as the Hawkeyes work toward the start of fall camp later this week. “I know...
Iowa Impresses Talyn Taylor During Visit
'25 Illinois Receiver Meets with Hawkeyes During Recruiting Tailgater
KCRG.com
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before Bill Russell won 11 NBA championships and became one of America’s most important athletes, he faced the “Fabulous Five” of Iowa. The 1955-1956 Iowa Hawkeyes made the program’s first and only national title game. The Hawkeyes, led by head coach Frank “Bucky” O’Connor, lost to Russell’s San Francisco Dons 83-71.
KCCI.com
Iowa football announces another home sellout
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The opening game for the 2022 Iowa football season versus South Dakota State on Sept. 3 has officially sold out. The university's athletic department made the announcement on Monday. With the most recent sellout, six of the seven Hawkeye home games have reached sellout status.
College Football News
Iowa Hawkeyes Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Iowa Hawkeyes Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Iowa season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach:Kirk Ferentz, 24th year at Iowa, 178-110 27th year overallL 190-131, 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 10-4, Conference: 7-3 Keys To The Season | Season...
Andy’s idea why Iowa has five football sellouts
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy Fales has some ideas why the Iowa Hawkeyes sold out five football games before August.
UNI Swimmer’s Funeral and Visitation Scheduled This Week
Last Thursday, UNI Athletics announced that soon-to-be junior on the swimming and diving team, Lily Ernst, passed away. Visitation and funeral services for the Iowa City West High School alum have now been scheduled for this week. The visitation will take place tomorrow, August 2, at West High from 4-7 PM.
Daily Iowan
Photos: University of Iowa students move in
Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photographer and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior majoring in cinematic...
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Cedar Rapids Woman Wins $300,000 With Lottery Scratch Ticket
You talk about a great way to start the week. A Cedar Rapids woman bought a scratch ticket Monday morning. By yesterday afternoon, she was $300,000 richer. Monday morning, Michele Lutenske of Cedar Rapids stopped at the Hy-Vee gas station at 3935 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids and purchased a ticket for the Colossal Crossword scratch game. She hopped back into a friend's truck and began scratching the ticket. Of course, she was more than a little astounded at what she saw.
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, Iowa. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
