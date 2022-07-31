ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers' Josh Hader Receiving Interest Ahead of Deadline

By Doric Sam
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago
bleacherreport.com

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade

The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News

The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

The 9 MLB Teams That Blew It at the 2022 Trade Deadline

From a national perspective, Major League Baseball's trade deadline never disappoints. The 2022 version turned into one of the most chaotic swap meets ever. Juan Soto went to the San Diego Padres. A bunch of noteworthy pitchers under team control for at least one more season—Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle, Josh Hader, Raisel Iglesias and others—changed teams. And right before the buzzer sounded, the Toronto Blue Jays decided to trade for a guy who will need to get vaccinated to play in his new hometown.
MLB
Jon Heyman
Bleacher Report

Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More

Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Brett Phillips Traded to Orioles After OF was DFA'd by Rays

The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. The Rays announced Monday they were designating Phillips for assignment. The Star-Ledger's Brendan Kuty reported the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies had all shown initial interest in adding the 28-year-old.
BALTIMORE, MD
#The New York Post#The Milwaukee Brewers#The San Francisco Giants#Nl#The Nl Central#The St Louis Cardinals#The Boston Red Sox
Bleacher Report

David Robertson Traded to Phillies from Cubs for Prospect Ben Brown

The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their bullpen ahead of the stretch run. The National League East club announced it landed relief pitcher David Robertson in a deal with the Chicago Cubs prior to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Pitching prospect Ben Brown is headed back to the Cubs. ESPN's Jeff...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade Deadline

It's time for the first updated MLB power rankings since a busy 2022 trade deadline has come and gone. Along with the usual shuffling based on last week's performance, this week's rankings will also take into account what teams did at the deadline. If a team sold aggressively, it took a nose dive, while contenders who plugged holes on their roster with impact additions were given an additional boost.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Padres' Juan Soto Deal 'Highest-Impact Trade I've Ever Seen,' AL GM Says

MLB executives praised the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals for Tuesday's blockbuster deal headlined by superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The Nats sent Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Friars in exchange for designated hitter Luke Voit and a hefty package of young players and prospects, including MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers

The Texas Rangers have finally made a trade, reportedly sending relief pitcher Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mark Mathias. Fansided was the first to report the deal. The Rangers have not made an official announcement. Bush did not pitch in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Vin Scully, Hall of Fame Dodgers, MLB Broadcaster, Dies at Age 94

Vin Scully, the iconic voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully served as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016, spanning the franchise's time in both Brooklyn and L.A. He earned the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick Award in 1982.
LOS ANGELES, CA

