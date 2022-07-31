MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers' Josh Hader Receiving Interest Ahead of Deadline

bleacherreport.com
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
San Diego Padres pull off trade for 4x All-Star closer Josh Hader
The San Diego Padres have just pulled off a whopper of a trade ahead of the deadline. It may not
Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers made the difficult decision to part ways with All-Star closer Josh Hader at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After offloading Hader to the Padres in a huge deal on Monday, David Stearns, President of Baseball Operations for the Brewers, released a statement in which he addressed the decision to pull the trigger […] The post Brewers put out explanation for shocking Josh Hader trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Brewers World Series contenders
The Milwaukee Brewers are battling with the St. Louis Cardinals for supremacy atop the National League Central. The Brewers have a three game lead over the Cardinals currently, and it’s going to be a frantic finish as the two sides fight it out over the final two months of the season.
MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News
The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
Padres land Josh Hader; Brewers believe they can still win without All-Star closer
The Brewers believe their trade will not only permit them to stay atop NL Central, but remain a contender for the next several years with their haul.
Yankees Trade Rumors: Teams Inquired About Gleyber Torres Around Deadline
The New York Yankees have received "inquires" about veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres, according to YES Network's Jack Curry. The Bronx Bombers are running out of time to get something across the line, with the 2022 MLB trade deadline due to expire at 6 p.m. ET. New York has been...
The 9 MLB Teams That Blew It at the 2022 Trade Deadline
From a national perspective, Major League Baseball's trade deadline never disappoints. The 2022 version turned into one of the most chaotic swap meets ever. Juan Soto went to the San Diego Padres. A bunch of noteworthy pitchers under team control for at least one more season—Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle, Josh Hader, Raisel Iglesias and others—changed teams. And right before the buzzer sounded, the Toronto Blue Jays decided to trade for a guy who will need to get vaccinated to play in his new hometown.
Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More
Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals
The MLB trade deadline came and went on Thursday evening, and it was a doozy. Below, we'll take a look at the biggest moves and subsequent reactions as the baseball world was a flurry in major trades. The Big One. Obviously, the biggest news on the day was the San...
NL Exec: Padres 'In Danger of Entering Angels Territory' After Juan Soto Trade
Not everyone is sold on the San Diego Padres' trade for Juan Soto. One National League executive wondered if the Padres are building too much of a top-heavy roster around Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. "San Diego is in danger of entering Angels territory within the next few...
Report: Brett Phillips Traded to Orioles After OF was DFA'd by Rays
The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. The Rays announced Monday they were designating Phillips for assignment. The Star-Ledger's Brendan Kuty reported the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies had all shown initial interest in adding the 28-year-old.
David Robertson Traded to Phillies from Cubs for Prospect Ben Brown
The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their bullpen ahead of the stretch run. The National League East club announced it landed relief pitcher David Robertson in a deal with the Chicago Cubs prior to Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Pitching prospect Ben Brown is headed back to the Cubs. ESPN's Jeff...
Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59...
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade Deadline
It's time for the first updated MLB power rankings since a busy 2022 trade deadline has come and gone. Along with the usual shuffling based on last week's performance, this week's rankings will also take into account what teams did at the deadline. If a team sold aggressively, it took a nose dive, while contenders who plugged holes on their roster with impact additions were given an additional boost.
Padres' Juan Soto Deal 'Highest-Impact Trade I've Ever Seen,' AL GM Says
MLB executives praised the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals for Tuesday's blockbuster deal headlined by superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The Nats sent Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Friars in exchange for designated hitter Luke Voit and a hefty package of young players and prospects, including MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.
Report: Rangers Trade Reliever to Brewers
The Texas Rangers have finally made a trade, reportedly sending relief pitcher Matt Bush to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Mark Mathias. Fansided was the first to report the deal. The Rangers have not made an official announcement. Bush did not pitch in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles....
Brewers DFA Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
Vin Scully, Hall of Fame Dodgers, MLB Broadcaster, Dies at Age 94
Vin Scully, the iconic voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully served as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016, spanning the franchise's time in both Brooklyn and L.A. He earned the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick Award in 1982.
Juan Soto: 'I Wish Good Luck to the Other Pitchers' Facing Padres Lineup
Juan Soto sent a clear message to opposing pitchers who will be facing the new-look San Diego Padres lineup. "It's going to be really exciting," Soto told reporters when asked about San Diego's offense. "I wish good luck to the other pitchers." The Padres pulled off one of the biggest...
