NBA World Pays Tribute to Bill Russell After Celtics Legend's Death

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
NBA champ and Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics legend who won 11 NBA titles — including two as player-coach — and was pro basketball's first Black head coach, died on Sunday. He was 88. In a statement, Russell's family said his wife, Jeannine, was by his side, and thanked fans for "keeping Bill in your prayers." They added it was their "hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified, and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."
‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death
There will never be another Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics acknowledged that reality in an emotional remembrance of the 11-time NBA champion and revered civil right activist, calling the late Russell the “greatest champion” in basketball while inviting mourners to “celebrate his enormous legacy.” Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of […] The post ‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
Jayson Tatum Sends Out Tweet After The Passing Of Bill Russell
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet after the passing of Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball
On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Cutthroat Trade Every NBA Fanbase Hates to Think About
With stars such as Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell still floating around the trade market, there will be some heavy debates in NBA front offices and among fanbases. Should we really part with Scottie Barnes to get KD? How many first-round picks is too many for Mitchell? What happens in Los Angeles if LeBron James doesn't sign a contract extension?
Ranking Every Realistic Kevin Durant Trade Centerpiece
In what's starting to feel like an annual tradition in the NBA, the offseason gave us another wave of player movement. But even with the draft, the bulk of free agency and a handful of trades behind us, it still feels like the summer is incomplete, thanks to scores of rumors on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook.
NBA Rumors: Knicks' Signing of Jalen Brunson Under Investigation for Tampering
The NBA has reportedly opened a tampering investigation into the New York Knicks' free-agent pursuit and eventual signing of point guard Jalen Brunson, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Per that report, "the league will look into whether the Knicks made contact with Brunson prior to the start of...
Best Trade Mavs Can Offer For Celtics’ Jaylen Brown
The Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a successful 2021-22 NBA season. A trip to the Conference Finals qualifies as a victory for an organization built around 23-year-old Luka Doncic. With that said, they could use some help. After all, as prodigiously talented as Doncic is, he’ll always run into teams with a...
Vin Scully, Hall of Fame Dodgers, MLB Broadcaster, Dies at Age 94
Vin Scully, the iconic voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully served as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016, spanning the franchise's time in both Brooklyn and L.A. He earned the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick Award in 1982.
Report: Kevin Durant plans to meet with Nets team owner Joe Tsai
While the market for Brooklyn Nets’ disgruntled superstar Kevin Durant is wide, it seems as if no teams are willing to pay the price for the former MVP. While some teams have reportedly made offers, the Nets organization has been patient to not yet go forward with a trade package. Brooklyn wants to ensure that they are bringing in All-Star and young talent alongside some draft compensation, and they will wait to return value on Durant.
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Dallas
The Brooklyn Nets roster could look a lot different heading into the 2022-23 NBA season than it did when they were eliminated from the postseason by the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant’s trade request has dominated the headlines, but he is far from the only player that could be on the move.
Draymond Green Told JaMychal Green He Can Set Himself Up for Life by Joining Warriors
JaMychal Green did not wait long before agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors after he reached a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It turns out a call from Draymond Green helped sell him on the defending champs. JaMychal revealed Draymond said he could "set [himself] up for life"...
Pacers' Myles Turner on 5th Season of NBA Trade Rumors: 'I Am Finally Numb to It'
Myles Turner is no longer allowing constant trade rumors to bother him. The Indiana Pacers center said he is "finally numb" to the speculation in a first-person article published at Andscape. "This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on. ‘He’s going to land here; he’s going to do...
76ers' Doc Rivers Says He Had 'Good' Talk with Ben Simmons After Trade to Nets
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers appeared on ESPN's The VC Show with Vince Carter on Tuesday and said he's spoken to Ben Simmons once since his fallout with the organization and subsequent trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Rivers said he believed all parties could have worked the situation out,...
Bill Russell dies at 88: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson among those reacting to passing of Celtics icon
Bill Russell, one of the most important and accomplished athletes in history, died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family announced. Russell won an NBA record 11 NBA championships, including eight straight, over a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics -- the final two of which he served as Boston's head coach in addition to playing.
