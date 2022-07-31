ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA World Pays Tribute to Bill Russell After Celtics Legend's Death

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago
bleacherreport.com

ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell

Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
The Week

NBA champ and Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics legend who won 11 NBA titles — including two as player-coach — and was pro basketball's first Black head coach, died on Sunday. He was 88. In a statement, Russell's family said his wife, Jeannine, was by his side, and thanked fans for "keeping Bill in your prayers." They added it was their "hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified, and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death

There will never be another Bill Russell. The Boston Celtics acknowledged that reality in an emotional remembrance of the 11-time NBA champion and revered civil right activist, calling the late Russell the “greatest champion” in basketball while inviting mourners to “celebrate his enormous legacy.” Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of […] The post ‘The greatest champion in your sport’: Celtics honor Bill Russell after his death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

NBC Sports

Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball

On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

CBS Sports

Bill Russell dies at 88: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson among those reacting to passing of Celtics icon

Bill Russell, one of the most important and accomplished athletes in history, died on Sunday at the age of 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side, his family announced. Russell won an NBA record 11 NBA championships, including eight straight, over a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics -- the final two of which he served as Boston's head coach in addition to playing.
BOSTON, MA

