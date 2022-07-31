Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium Early amid Manchester United Transfer Rumors

bleacherreport.com
Related
Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo's Potential Exit And His Replacement
The former Manchester United Centre-back Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance with the Red Devils and his replacement given a potential exit.
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs
Cristiano Ronaldo is now said to be left disappointed following the lack of interest from other clubs over the possibility in signing him from Manchester United claims a new report.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday
Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match. Manchester United have reportedly clarified their stance on star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday while United's pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano were underway.
Yardbarker
Manchester United need to get rid of Ronaldo, says Merson
Paul Merson thinks Manchester United should forget about Cristiano Ronaldo and move on. Cristiano Ronaldo made his first appearance under Erik ten Hag in the 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday – a week before our first game of the Premier League season versus Brighton. We know that...
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire Are The Most Abused Premier League Footballers On Twitter
It was claimed that seven out of ten Premier League players received abuse on Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were no exception.
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Early Is 'Unacceptable' In Damning Interview
Just days after Manchester United confirmed they had 'no issue' with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving their pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano early, manager Erik ten Hag has labelled the decision as "unacceptable." In an interview with Dutch outlet Viaplay Sport Nederland, Ten Hag was asked to give his thoughts on Sunday's...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target
Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
Whitecaps sign Austrian MF Alessandro Schopf
The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the signing of Austrian midfielder Alessandro Schopf on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Bundesliga veteran is locked up
MLS・
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early
The Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag relationship at Manchester United isn't off to a good start and it may have just gotten worse. The post Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Madrid bets Benzema will stay in top form for another season
MADRID (AP) — When Karim Benzema went down in pain after getting hurt in a practice session during Real Madrid’s preseason tour in the United States, it was understandable why his teammates and the coaching staff appeared concerned. Madrid can't afford to lose Benzema, who was the team's...
Yardbarker
Juventus could abandon their pursuit of Ligue 1 midfielder over transfer fee
Juventus has been asked to pay 25m euros for Leandro Paredes as they consider him a good replacement for Paul Pogba. The Argentinian has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time, but Pogba’s recent knee injury means they have to speed up their bid to add him to their squad now.
Paris Saint-Germain reach ‘full agreement’ over £13m transfer of Renato Sanches from Lille with AC Milan missing out
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have reached agreement with Lille over a deal to sign Renato Sanches, according to reports. The Portuguese midfielder is set to move to the Ligue 1 champions in a transfer worth £13million. Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that a medical is scheduled for the player in Paris and...
Yardbarker
Journalist questions where Juventus can get the goals to win the league
Juventus has not signed a new striker, weeks into this summer’s transfer window. This means the Bianconeri plans to rely on the inexperienced Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean as their target men in this campaign. For a club that failed to win a single trophy last season with these...
FOX Sports
Ronaldo is 'happy to be back' playing for Man United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and...
Comments / 0