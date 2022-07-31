ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium Early amid Manchester United Transfer Rumors

By Timothy Rapp
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago
bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford

They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday

Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match. Manchester United have reportedly clarified their stance on star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday while United's pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano were underway.
Yardbarker

Manchester United need to get rid of Ronaldo, says Merson

Paul Merson thinks Manchester United should forget about Cristiano Ronaldo and move on. Cristiano Ronaldo made his first appearance under Erik ten Hag in the 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday – a week before our first game of the Premier League season versus Brighton. We know that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early

Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest

Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#Espn#Guardian
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target

Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Madrid bets Benzema will stay in top form for another season

MADRID (AP) — When Karim Benzema went down in pain after getting hurt in a practice session during Real Madrid’s preseason tour in the United States, it was understandable why his teammates and the coaching staff appeared concerned. Madrid can't afford to lose Benzema, who was the team's...
Yardbarker

Juventus could abandon their pursuit of Ligue 1 midfielder over transfer fee

Juventus has been asked to pay 25m euros for Leandro Paredes as they consider him a good replacement for Paul Pogba. The Argentinian has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time, but Pogba’s recent knee injury means they have to speed up their bid to add him to their squad now.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Journalist questions where Juventus can get the goals to win the league

Juventus has not signed a new striker, weeks into this summer’s transfer window. This means the Bianconeri plans to rely on the inexperienced Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean as their target men in this campaign. For a club that failed to win a single trophy last season with these...
FOX Sports

Ronaldo is 'happy to be back' playing for Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford on Sunday. Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy