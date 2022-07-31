ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden feels ‘well’ after testing positive for COVID again, White House says

By Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The commander-in-chief is A-OK in spite of having a “rebound” case of COVID, the White House said Sunday.

President Biden tested positive for the second day in a row Sunday, according to his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, but was still doing fine.

“The president continues to feel well,” O’Connor wrote in a memo shared by the White House. “Given his rebound positivity which we reported [Saturday], we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive.”

Biden first tested positive for the dreaded virus on July 21, going into quarantine and taking the Paxlovid antiviral regimen.

After testing negative for COVID and coming out of isolation on Tuesday, he again got a positive test result on Saturday.

“The president will continue his strict isolation measures,” O’Connor stated. “He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#American#The Executive Residence#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Jill Biden press secretary to leave White House

Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden's longtime press secretary, is leaving the White House. LaRosa, who started working for Biden as a spokesman in 2019, delayed his move to Hamilton Place Strategies to help Biden on the first couple's recent foreign trips. The press secretary, who was promoted to a special assistant to the president in September, will be a managing director at the consulting firm.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again

First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
Axios

Joe Biden likely infected by highly contagious BA.5 subvariant

President Biden's coronavirus likely stemmed from the Omicron subvariant BA.5, currently the most dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., according to a letter from the White House physician on Saturday. The big picture: BA.5 is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the U.S., his physician Kevin O'Connor said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

Biden gets an earful in the Oval from Mexican President López Obrador

In his long career as a U.S. senator, Joe Biden has sat through his share of lengthy speeches. But sitting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Biden seemed a bit out of practice. During a meeting with Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Biden at turns smirked, grimaced, fidgeted, and took notes as the Mexican president launched into remarks that went on for more than half an hour.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden poised to deliver on decades-long Democratic promise

Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. Why it matters: The Senate's reconciliation bill would only open up negotiations for a small number...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Communist China is the biggest threat facing our country and Biden is asleep at the wheel

"Beijing Biden" is beginning to seem an appropriate nickname. No, I am not talking about Hunter, but the "Big Guy" himself. President Joe Biden struck a tough tone on China during his first address to Congress. Puffing out his chest, Biden bragged that he told China’s Marxist dictator the United States "will defend America’s interests across the board." But 15 months later, it is increasingly clear the president’s policies are helping Beijing far more than Scranton—even as China threatens the U.S. Speaker of the House with military force.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy