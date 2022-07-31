Biden feels ‘well’ after testing positive for COVID again, White House says

The commander-in-chief is A-OK in spite of having a “rebound” case of COVID, the White House said Sunday.

President Biden tested positive for the second day in a row Sunday, according to his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, but was still doing fine.

“The president continues to feel well,” O’Connor wrote in a memo shared by the White House. “Given his rebound positivity which we reported [Saturday], we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive.”

Biden first tested positive for the dreaded virus on July 21, going into quarantine and taking the Paxlovid antiviral regimen.

After testing negative for COVID and coming out of isolation on Tuesday, he again got a positive test result on Saturday.

“The president will continue his strict isolation measures,” O’Connor stated. “He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence.”