Trailblazing Nichelle Nichols, known as Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura, dies at age 89

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women on TV and who memorably played Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek,” has died at age 89.

Her son announced her death on social media Sunday.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Kyle Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”

He signed it “Live long and prosper,” a mantra from the iconic series.

Among the mourners Sunday was George Takei, who played the original Lt. Sulu on the show.

“I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89,” Takei tweeted . “For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.”