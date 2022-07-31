ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Joe Gets Candid About Dave Chappelle LGBTQ+ Backlash

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
Fat Joe is defending his longtime friend Dave Chappelle after the LGBTQ+ community, and its supporters have protested against the Emmy-winning comedian’s multiple controversial remarks in his comedy specials.

While out in New York, the Terror Squad honcho was stopped by TMZ and asked about the recent treatment of Chappelle by the LGBTQ+ community and shared his thoughts about their disapproval of the 48-year-old comedian.

“They love him,” Joe said of the LGBTQ+ community. “They love him. Everybody gotta take the time out and laugh. When it’s a comedian, we look at it as fun humor laughter. Of course there’s some sensitive issues that our brothers and sisters in the LGBTQ community are facing which is fear, people beating ’em up for no reason. All types of things that are happening to ’em unfairly, but I don’t think Dave Chappelle making fun of them or me, I just laugh, you know? And I take it for what it is.”

Alluding to the idea that comedy is a relief, but can sometimes trigger traumas that are still fresh, Joe agreed that sometimes jokes can be made too soon.

“You mess around and walk into the comedy club after they already started, and you try to get to your seat, they gonna tear you up for about a half hour…” he added. “I think comedy has always been a relief. It’s always made fun of everything. Sometimes it’s too soon…but other than that, I love comedy. I love to laugh and that’s the beauty of comedy…he’s just being a comedian.”

Fat Joe’s comments follow the cancellation of Chappelle’s Minneapolis show which was canceled hours before doors opened due to backlash by supporters of the city’s First Avenue venue. Due to his recurring jokes about transgender people in his latest special The Closer and others, the venue moved Chappelle’s show from First Ave to the Minneapolis’ Varsity Theater.

In a statement posted to their Instagram account, the venue stated , “The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission. We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have. We know there are some who will not agree with this decision, you are welcome to send feedback.”

Chappelle recently made a surprise appearance at the Kevin Hart and Chris Rock Only Headliners Allowed Tour in New York City. He was greeted with heavy applause from the crowd as he made his entrance to “Karma Police” by Radiohead. According to Entertainment Tonight , Chappelle joked during his opening set that he had to sneak his way in. Attendees also shared that the controversial comedian went on to speak about his latest show cancelation, among other trending topics.

Watch Fat Joe’s remarks below on his buddy Dave Chappelle.

Human from ?
2d ago

Who doesn't know that comedy is all about controversial remarks. If you are so sensitive about your choices and yourself, then you should not watch comedians. Lol.

vafinest1099
2d ago

The majority of straight people don't care about the gay community, the problem is they are trying to make us accept their way of living. The gay community don't even accept themselves, because if they did they wouldn't care what straight people say .

Scott Hamilton
2d ago

Given the fact homosexual activists are protesting The shows, and the shows are still selling out, that should put the whole thing back into perspective.

