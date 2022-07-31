Patriots react to the death of Celtics legend Bill Russell: ‘A legend and a champion’

The Boston Red Sox could very well be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with a recent move hinting they could trade veteran catcher Christian Vazquez by Tuesday. As Chris Cotillo of Mass Live reported, the Red Sox are having catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez to travel with them to Houston on the taxi squad. That means he’ll be available to play for the team should a trade go down.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO