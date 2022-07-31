Hanson Police seek public’s help in locating 12-year-old

whdh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen Walters
Related
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester. Police responded to a call for shots fired at about 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday. EMS transported one adult male with minor injuries, but not from a gunshot. Officials said the incident was possibly a fight between the man and his girlfriend.
whdh.com
Worcester Police: Public’s help sought in locating 16-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy. The Worcester Police Department said Samuel Spice has not been seen since leaving his residence on Queen Street. They described the teenager as being 5’8″ and 130 lbs., and possibly wearing...
Police investigating after 2-pound, sick dog abandoned near trail in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — An emaciated, sick dog was found abandoned and in “terrible condition” in a popular recreation area in Malden, prompting an investigation by police and the Animal Rescue League. The 2-pound Chihuahua was found huddled in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail...
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
homenewshere.com
Dracut man killed in crash on New Boston Street Sunday
WOBURN - A local and state police investigation is still underway in the death of a Dracut driver who died in a crash at 134 New Boston St. on Sunday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. Robert C. Hatch, 31, of Dracut was driving a GMC and was traveling northeast on Industrial Way as it turns into New Boston Street when he crossed the double yellow line entering the opposite lane of traffic, eventually striking a boulder barrier located in front of 134 New Boston St.
Hanson Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
HANSON, Mass. — Police in Hanson are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Saturday. Police say Ashlynn Gill may be in the Whitman or Randolph areas. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information...
whdh.com
Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating stabbing incident at Cromwell Court apartments in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened around 3 PM at the Cromwell Court apartments at 168 Barnstable Road. Police tell Cape Wide News that both the suspect and victim are juveniles. The victim was reportedly undergoing surgery at Cape Cod Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Worcester Police officer arrested for allegedly requesting reimbursement for shifts not worked
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester Police officer was arrested after police said he allegedly requested and received reimbursement for 150 off-duty assignments at five businesses he hadn’t worked. On July 21, the department learned of “possible criminal activity” involving officer Colby Turner’s off-duty assignments. The Detective Bureau assigned...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford single mother seeks public help for alleged car accident scam
“I am looking for public help. On July 1, 2022, between Rockdale Ave and Bolton St. at 2:56 pm, I was driving with my son to get some karate shoes for him. He has an atypical syndrome that produces several symptoms including autism, OCD, a very low immune system (for which he had a fever that week), anxiety, among others.
DA: Woman stabbed to death inside her Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating the murder of a woman inside her Lowell home. Linda Gilbert, 64, was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday...
whdh.com
GoFundMe started for Lunenburg dog attack victim
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A friend of the victim who suffered a dog attack in Lunenburg on Monday has started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses as the victim begins his recovery process. The friend, who identifies herself as Mary Murray Letourneau in the GoFundMe post, explained that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Westport Police looking for suspect in restaurant break-in
Westport Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect at a local restaurant. According to Westport Police, the male in the above surveillance photos is a suspect in a breaking and entering at the Back Eddy Restaurant. If you know this man, you...
DA: Dorchester man caught leaving Puerto Rican Festival with high-capacity ghost gun
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested leaving the Puerto Rican Festival Sunday evening with a high-capacity, laser-sighted ghost gun, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said. Marc Serrano, 28, appeared in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license as a second...
whdh.com
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
whdh.com
Fire Marshall’s Office investigating Medfield house fire
MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a fire in a Medfield home Tuesday morning. Smoke was seen rising from the roof of the charred building. Investigators from the Fire Marshall’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire. There is no word...
whdh.com
Two arrested after armed robbery turns into hostage situation in New Hampshire
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - What started as a convenience store robbery in New Hampshire ended with two arrests after a hostage situation, according to Hampstead Police. Police were first called to Emerson Avenue early Monday morning for reports of an armed robbery at an XtraMart store, according to Deputy Chief Robert Kelley.
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest man on multiple charges after gun stolen out of Dartmouth used in shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after a shooting where the gun used was stolen from an area town. According to Boston Police, just after 2:00 a.m., on Monday, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a Shot Spotter Activation which resulted in the firearm arrest of a Massachusetts man in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue.
Comments / 2