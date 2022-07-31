Giants acquire INF Dixon Machado from Cubs

The San Francisco Giants acquired infielder Dixon Machado from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Raynel Espinal.

Machado, 30, last appeared in a major league game in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers. He was batting .312 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 86 games for Triple-A Iowa this season. He played the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Japan.

In 172 games with the Tigers from 2015-18, Machado batted .227 with a .579 OPS and two home runs with 37 RBIs.

Espinal, 30, has just one game of major league experience, with the Boston Red Sox last season. He is 5-5 with a 5.29 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento this season.

Also, infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry reported to the Cubs after recently being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs optioned first baseman/outfielder Alfonso Rivas to Iowa.

–Field Level Media

