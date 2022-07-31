ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants acquire INF Dixon Machado from Cubs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCRgw_0gzlDPzN00

The San Francisco Giants acquired infielder Dixon Machado from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Raynel Espinal.

Machado, 30, last appeared in a major league game in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers. He was batting .312 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 86 games for Triple-A Iowa this season. He played the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Japan.

In 172 games with the Tigers from 2015-18, Machado batted .227 with a .579 OPS and two home runs with 37 RBIs.

Espinal, 30, has just one game of major league experience, with the Boston Red Sox last season. He is 5-5 with a 5.29 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento this season.

Also, infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry reported to the Cubs after recently being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs optioned first baseman/outfielder Alfonso Rivas to Iowa.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Chicago, IL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Golf Digest

Did Tony La Russa seriously fall asleep in the FIRST inning of the Chicago White Sox game Monday night?

As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dixon Machado
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Yardbarker

Cubs Acquire RHP Raynel Espinal from Giants

Espinal, a 30-year-old rookie from the Dominican Republic, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. In eight seasons, he has appeared in 181 games (69 starts) and pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 628 strikeouts and a 40-33 record across 548.1 innings. This season with Triple-A Sacramento,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs Trade Scott Effross to Yankees for No. 7 Prospect Hayden Wesneski

The Chicago Cubs are continuing their sell-off at the trade deadline by trading RHP Scott Effross to the New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Wesneski, a 6th-round draft pick in 2019, is ranked as the Yankees’ 7th-best prospect according to MLB.com. As of now, it appears to be a one-for-one trade.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Chicago Cubs#The Detroit Tigers#Triple A#The Boston Red Sox#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Field Level Media#Rays Phillies
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy