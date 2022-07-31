ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

By Lindsey Bahr and Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago

Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, has died at the age of 89.

Her son Kyle Johnson said Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,” Johnson wrote on her official Facebook page Sunday. “Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”

Her role in the 1966-69 series as Lt. Uhura earned Nichols a lifelong position of honor with the series’ rabid fans, known as Trekkers and Trekkies. It also earned her accolades for breaking stereotypes that had limited Black women to acting roles as servants and included an interracial onscreen kiss with co-star William Shatner that was unheard of at the time.

“I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89,” George Takei wrote on Twitter. “For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvaoV_0gzlDMaQ00
Austrian Dietmar Schoenherr kisses American Nichelle Nichols on the occasion of the HoerZu Golden Camera awards ceremony on Tuesday February 9, 1999 in Berlin. Schoenherr, who began his career on the space patrol, and Nichols, who served on the Starship Enterprise, were honored with the Golden Camera as iconic stars at the Millennium Gala. (AP Photo/Hans Edinger)

Like other original cast members, Nichols also appeared in six big-screen spinoffs starting in 1979 with “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” and frequented “Star Trek” fan conventions. She also served for many years as a NASA recruiter, helping bring minorities and women into the astronaut corps.

More recently, she had a recurring role on television’s “Heroes,” playing the great-aunt of a young boy with mystical powers.

The original “Star Trek” premiered on NBC on Sept. 8, 1966. Its multicultural, multiracial cast was creator Gene Roddenberry’s message to viewers that in the far-off future — the 23rd century — human diversity would be fully accepted.

“I think many people took it into their hearts … that what was being said on TV at that time was a reason to celebrate,” Nichols said in 1992 when a “Star Trek” exhibit was on view at the Smithsonian Institution.

She often recalled how Martin Luther King Jr. was a fan of the show and praised her role. She met him at a civil rights gathering in 1967, at a time when she had decided not to return for the show’s second season.

“When I told him I was going to miss my co-stars and I was leaving the show, he became very serious and said, ‘You cannot do that,’” she told The Tulsa (Okla.) World in a 2008 interview.

“‘You’ve changed the face of television forever, and therefore, you’ve changed the minds of people,’” she said the civil rights leader told her.

“That foresight Dr. King had was a lightning bolt in my life,” Nichols said.

During the show’s third season, Nichols’ character and Shatner’s Capt. James Kirk shared what was described as the first interracial kiss to be broadcast on a U.S. television series. In the episode, “Plato’s Stepchildren,” their characters, who always maintained a platonic relationship, were forced into the kiss by aliens who were controlling their actions.

The kiss “suggested that there was a future where these issues were not such a big deal,” Eric Deggans, a television critic for National Public Radio, told The Associated Press in 2018. “The characters themselves were not freaking out because a Black woman was kissing a white man … In this utopian-like future, we solved this issue. We’re beyond it. That was a wonderful message to send.”

Worried about reaction from Southern television stations, showrunners wanted to film a second take of the scene where the kiss happened off-screen. But Nichols said in her book, “Beyond Uhura: Star Trek and Other Memories,” that she and Shatner deliberately flubbed lines to force the original take to be used.

Despite concerns, the episode aired without blowback. In fact, it got the most “fan mail that Paramount had ever gotten on Star Trek for one episode,” Nichols said in a 2010 interview with the Archive of American Television.

Born Grace Dell Nichols in Robbins, Illinois, Nichols hated being called “Gracie,” which everyone insisted on, she said in the 2010 interview. When she was a teen her mother told her she had wanted to name her Michelle, but thought she ought to have alliterative initials like Marilyn Monroe, whom Nichols loved. Hence, “Nichelle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eat1Y_0gzlDMaQ00
Members of the original cast of the television program “Star Trek” pose at a 20th birthday celebration on the sound stages where the fourth Star Trek movie was filmed in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 9, 1986. Standing from left are, Walter Koenig, Maiel Barrett, William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Leonard Nimoy and James Doohan. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Nichols first worked professionally as a singer and dancer in Chicago at age 14, moving on to New York nightclubs and working for a time with the Duke Ellington and Lionel Hampton bands before coming to Hollywood for her film debut in 1959’s “Porgy and Bess,” the first of several small film and TV roles that led up to her “Star Trek” stardom.

She was a regular at “Star Trek” conventions and events into her 80s, but her schedule became limited starting in 2018 when her son announced that she was suffering from advanced dementia.

The post Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Star Trek fans are mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original series and its film sequels, following her death on July 30 of natural causes. Among mourners are franchise stars past and present as well as other celebrities who were inspired by Nichols, a trailblazing actress who also played an integral role in recruiting diverse astronauts for NASA. Leading the tributes was George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu alongside Nichols. “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols

The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver City, NM
State
Illinois State
HollywoodLife

Nichelle Nichols: Five Things About The ‘Star Trek’ Icon Dead At 89

Nichelle Nichols, who was beloved for playing the iconic role of Nyota Uhura on the television series, Star Trek, and its films, died at the age of 89, Deadline reported. The actress’ death was announced by her son, Kyle Johnson, on July 31, according to the outlet, and journalist Yashar Ali took to Twitter to both announce the sad news and share Kyle’s message. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Kyle wrote in the beginning of the message.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Walter Koenig
Person
William Shatner
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
George Takei
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Leonard Nimoy
Engadget

‘Star Trek: Picard’ season three trailer teases return of ‘The Next Generation’ cast

Paramount has shared a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard. And while we already knew Picard’s final adventure would , it’s still good to see some characters we haven’t seen in a while. The minute-long clip Paramount released during San Diego Comic-Con features voiceovers from nearly all of Picard’s season three cast, including LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn. It’s not much more than what Paramount had to offer back in April, but at least this time we get to see the former crew of the USS Enterprise in their new uniforms.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Nightclub#Conventions#Trekkers#Trekkies#Austrian#American
Variety

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Creator Is Hopeful for More Holiday Movies After Emmy Nom

Click here to read the full article. One year ago, the team behind NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was devastated when the broadcast network pulled the plug on the musical series after two seasons. At the time, the show’s cast, as well as creator Austin Winsberg, were vocal about how sad they were about the untimely end; after pitching it around and hoping for a pickup, it seemed to be dead in the water. And then the Roku Channel came around and offered a chance to wrap it up in the shape of a movie; the two-hour holiday pic focused on the...
TV & VIDEOS
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy