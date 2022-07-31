WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – July 31

wvsportsnow.com
2025 PF Alier Maluk Earns Offer From WVU, Will Visit Campus on Aug. 20
Just hours after a visit to Pitt, top 2025 prospect Alier Maluk received an offer from West Virginia on Tuesday evening. Maluk also will visit WVU for an unofficial visit on Aug. 20, he told George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now. “Aug. 20 is my date,” he said. “Looking forward...
WVU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
West Virginia’s women’s basketball team released their non-conference schedule on Tuesday. This will be the first set of games in new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s tenure. “Our young ladies have been working hard on and off the court throughout the course of this summer,” Plitzuweit said. “Now,...
WVU DC Jordan Lesley Praises Transfer Lee Kpogba
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley offered a lot of praise for Lee Kpogba, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, that figures to be one of the leaders on the defense this season as the team’s Mike linebacker. ”I think it took Lee about a day to when...
WVU Football Sights and Sounds: QB Garrett Greene Gets Reps, Receivers Practice Routes
On WVU’s second day of football camp, quarterback Garrett Greene gets plenty of reps, the receivers practice running routes and the secondary works on coverage on August 2, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow...
Josiah Davis Enrolls at West Virginia, Becomes 14th Member of Team
Over the weekend 2022 guard Josiah Davis enrolled at West Virginia, becoming the 14th member of the men’s basketball team. Davis, a Teays Valley Christian graduate, posted a picture on his Instagram story of working out at the basketball practice facility on Sunday afternoon. According to the university’s directory,...
Neal Brown Says WVU Has to Run in Harrell’s Air Raid Offense
Neal Brown highlighted the need for a strong rushing attack in WVU’s new offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell comes from the Mike Leech coaching tree and runs an air raid offense, but still ran the ball 44.3% of the time last year. That’s much higher than Leech’s 27.5% last season.
Neal Brown Likes the ‘Experience’ of Secondary Transfer Portal Additions
While the secondary may only have one returning WVU starter in Charles Woods, head coach Neal Brown likes the experience that his incoming transfers bring and expects them to help the secondary improve from last season. ”They have to help,” said Brown. “That’s why we got them… I think they...
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Opens Up Football Training Camp
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media on the first day of football camp on August 1, 2022. Brown started off by recognizing news about changes to the WVU athletic department and his staff before going over the state of the team after the offseason.
3 Key Positional Battles to Follow During WVU Football Training Camp
The WVU football team has brought in 33 new players and lost 23 players to the transfer portal, which means it makes sense that there will be some key positional battles to follow this training camp. Using the depth chart released by the team, here are our top three to...
