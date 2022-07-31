9 rescued after boat collides with oyster bed near SC island

www.foxcarolina.com
wtoc.com
First responders still reminding people not to swim to Tybee sandbar
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer break may be winding down for many in the WTOC viewing area, but schools start later in other parts of the country and lots of tourists are still coming to Tybee Island. Tybee Fire Rescue want tourists to understand why it isn’t safe for...
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
live5news.com
‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
Body camera footage shows N. Charleston Councilman’s traffic stop
CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Councilman claimed he was racially profiled after he was pulled over during a traffic stop last week. According to a memorandum from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Councilman Jerome Heyward filed a citizen’s complaint against Deputy Leonard Vella on July 25th, claiming he was racially profiled the […]
Deadly motorcycle crash in South Carolina not discovered until 4 days later
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along U.S. 52. SCHP said that at about 12:30 a.m. on July 28 a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened. The crash was discovered on July 31. […]
Elderly Leefield couple dies in home from heat exposure
On Monday, August 1, 2022 Bulloch County 911 received a call requesting a welfare check on an elderly couple in the Leefield community of Bulloch County. They dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies, Bulloch County EMS and Bulloch County Fire first responders at 2:55 pm to modular home in the 100 block of Tall Timbers Lane.
‘Ecological Treasure’ of the Lowcountry will stay that way
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A total of 12,000 acres right near the Jasper County, Hampton County line was purchased and will soon become the next large area of land to be protected by environmentalists — and the hope is it will be the next place that hunters, fishers and nature enthusiasts will be hanging out. […]
blufftontoday.com
How murder charges impact other death investigations, lawsuits surrounding Alex Murdaugh
Even as disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh is facing charges of killing his wife and younger son, other homicide investigations, criminal cases and civil suits surrounding him and his family continue to move forward. On the night of June 7, 2021, Murdaugh, who appeared to speak frantically and...
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina
While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
WJCL
Nurse charged in Guyton hit & run that hospitalized motorcyclist
GUYTON, Ga. — A Savannah-area nurse has been charged with driving under the influence and two felonies in a hit and run Saturday that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in front of the Windfield subdivision near Noel C. Conaway and Conaway roads in Guyton.
42-Year-Old Aryn Elizabeth Caldwell Charged For Hit-And-Run Crash in Guyton (Guyton, Georgia)
A motorcyclist was killed following a hit-and-run crash in Guyton. The suspect was identified as a Savannah-area nurse and has been charged with DUI. The collision occurred in front of the Windfield subdivision [..]
WTGS
Estill Police Department searching for suspect considered 'armed and extremely dangerous'
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Estill Police Department needs help locating a suspect they consider armed and extremely dangerous. Police say Kelvin Parish Brown Jr. led police on a high-speed chase after they attempted to pull him over for operating his motor vehicle with a disregard to public safety. Brown Jr. led police through high traffic and pedestrian areas, officials say, starting on US 321 and ending on Ashley Circle in Furman. After fleeing to Ashley Circle, Brown Jr. abandoned his vehicle and officials say he ran away from police.
Cosgrove Ave closed at Northbridge Saturday evening
UPDATE: As of 6:30 Saturday evening, North Charleston Police say the road has reopened. NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lanes traveling in both directions are closed due to an incident on Saturday evening. According to North Charleston Police, both ‘sides’ of Cosgrove Avenue by the Northbridge are blocked to an incident. Details on the reported […]
Police: Parent arrested after leaving child in car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parent was arrested Monday after police say she left her child inside of a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to […]
WJCL
Gas station staged robbery: one charged, manhunt for second suspect
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — Port Royal Police say one man is charged with armed robbery and a manhunt is ongoing for a second suspect following a staged robbery at a Parker's convenience store. Officers arrested 32-year-old David Barwick Sunday. Police say they were called to the Parker's on Savannah...
WTGS
2 dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 Sunday morning. The Chatham County Police Dept. posted at 12:04 a.m. that Highway 204 at Ogeechee would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route. Georgia State...
